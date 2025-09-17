This year's Chuseok table preparation is more affordable
Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 16:07 Updated: 17 Sep. 2025, 16:15
The cost of preparing a traditional ancestral rite table for the Chuseok harvest holiday is projected to be lower this year compared to last year.
The nationwide average cost of a Chuseok table based on traditional market prices was calculated at 280,410 won ($203) according to the Korea Price Research Center on Tuesday. This represents a decline of 3,090 won, or 1.1 percent, from last year’s average of 283,500 won.
Korea Price Information also released an estimate, putting the average cost at 299,900 won at traditional markets — down 3,500 won, or 1.2 percent, from last year’s 303,400 won.
“The cost of a Chuseok table has fallen back into the 200,000 won range for the first time in four years,” Korea Price Information said. “Although many still feel food prices are high, concerns that typhoons and extreme heat would push costs up did not materialize, and prices have dropped for a second consecutive year.”
The decline is attributed to a recovery in crop yields despite summer heatwaves and heavy rains, which helped stabilize food prices. This year’s later holiday also meant more concentrated shipments, improving supply.
Key items for the table saw notable drops: pears, five at 700 grams (24 ounces) each, cost 23,310 won, down about 17 percent from last year; spinach, one bundle of 400 grams, was 7,640 won, down 18 percent; and one radish at 1.5 kilograms was 2,100 won, down 39 percent, according to the Korea Price Research Center survey.
In contrast, prices for eggs, pork and apples rose. Apples, specifically five Fuji apples weighing 400 grams each, cost 25,630 won — a 6 percent increase. Fewer large, high-quality apples were available this summer due to hot weather.
At supermarkets, the cost of preparing a Chuseok table was higher, averaging 373,540 won — about 89,530 won, or 24 percent, more than at traditional markets. Fresh products such as beef, pork, green onions and pears were cheaper at traditional markets, while supermarkets had an edge in processed food prices.
