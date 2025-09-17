[단독] "회의만 한다고 해라" 美 입국 심사 매뉴얼까지... SK, 삼성 등 출장 지침 전면 강화
최근 미 이민 당국이 조지아주 현대차그룹-LG에너지솔루션 합작 공장에서 일하던 근로자 475명을 체포·구금한 사태가 발생한 이후 삼성전자, SK하이닉스, 현대차 등 한국 대기업들이 미국 출장 지침을 대폭 강화하고 있다. 이미 수십조 원을 투자해 현지 공장을 건설 중인 국내 주요 그룹사 입장에서는 갑작스러운 미국 출장 제한 조치로 인해 인력 확보에 어려움을 겪고, 사업 계획에도 차질이 불가피할 전망이다.
SK하이닉스는 최근 사내 긴급 공지를 통해 ESTA(전자여행허가)를 통한 출장 기간을 최대 2주 이내로 제한하고 연속 출장의 경우에는 최소 1개월의 공백 기간을 두도록 지침을 내렸다. 또한, 미국 입국 심사 시 사용할 수 있는 ‘답변 매뉴얼’도 제공했다. 방문 목적은 단기 비즈니스 미팅, 현장 시찰임을 밝히고 반드시 “한국 소속이며 왕복 일정을 확정했다”는 답변을 하도록 안내했다. 미국 내에서 무슨 일을 할 예정이냐는 질문이 온다면 “회의 및 교육만 참석한다”고 답하도록 지시했다.
삼성전자 역시 비슷한 내용을 담은 공지를 사내에 전달했다. DS(반도체)부문의 경우 미국 이민당국의 조사 결과가 발표되기 전까지 ESTA를 통한 생산법인 출장을 제한한다. 다만, 판매법인 출장, 고객사 회의, 컨퍼런스, 학회 참석은 기존 가이드를 유지한다. DS부문은 파운드리(시스템반도체 위탁생산)사업부를 보유하고 있으며 최근 테슬라와 계약 체결로 가동이 임박한 텍사스 테일러 공장에 주재원 파견과 출장이 잦은 사업부다.
현대차는 9월 7일부터 일주일 간 ESTA를 이용한 출장을 제한했으며, 필수 출장 외에는 전면 취소하고 출국자들은 가능한 한 조기 귀국할 것을 당부했다. 현재는 출장 가이드라인을 한층 더 강화해 보수적인 관점의 검토를 통해 계획 조정, 조정 불가할 시 출장을 보류할 것을 안내했다. 현대모비스 역시 사태 직후 대응에 나서, 9월 14일까지 모든 미국행 출장을 보류하도록 지시했으며, 현지에 체류 중인 임직원들에게는 한국 복귀를 안내했다. 이번 사태로 가장 큰 피해를 입은 LG에너지솔루션을 비롯해, LG전자를 포함한 LG그룹 계열사들 역시 ESTA를 통한 미국 출장을 전면 금지하는 출장 가이드를 마련한 상태다.
이러한 지침 강화는 미국 측이 지난 4일, 불법 체류 단속 명목 아래 조지아 공장에서 일하고 있던 한국 국적자 317명을 포함한 총 475명을 무더기로 구금한 데서 비롯됐다. 국회 외교통일위원회 소속 한정애 더불어민주당 의원실 자료에 따르면 한국 국민 317명 가운데, 170명은 무비자 여행 허가인 ESTA를, 146명은 단기 사업과 관광 용도인 B1, B2 비자를 소지하고 있었으며 1명은 합법적인 취업 허가(EAD) 비자를 보유하고 있었음에도 불구하고 구금됐다.
한국기업들이 미국 단기 출장 시 주로 ESTA를 활용해왔던 것은 그동안 일종의 관행처럼 굳어져 있던 상황이었다. ESTA와 B1의 경우 단기 관광 또는 회의나 컨퍼런스 참석, 사업 현장 감독과 자문 제공 등 비생산적 활동만 허용된다. ESTA는 미국 내 취업은 법적으로 금지되어 있으며, 단기 상용 활동조차 경제적 활동으로 볼 수 있는 지에 대해 미국 당국과의 이견이 존재한다. 하워드 러트닉 미국 상무부 장관은 지난 11일(현지시간) 미국 매체 악시오스와의 인터뷰에서 최근 발생한 한국인 구금 사태의 책임이 전적으로 한국 기업에 있다고 주장하며 "한국 기업이 미국에 노동자를 파견하려면 정식 비자를 받아야 한다"고 말했다.
이미 수십조 원을 투자해 미국에 공장을 건설 중이던 국내 대기업들은 이번 사태로 진행 중인 해외 사업과 향후 계획에도 적잖은 제동이 걸린 상황이다. 호세 무뇨스 현대차 사장은 최근 블룸버그 인터뷰에서 구금 사태의 여파로 인해 조지아 배터리 공장이 “최소 2~3개월의 공사 지연이 불가피하다"고 밝혔다. 해당 공장은 현대차그룹과 LG에너지솔루션이 43억 달러를 공동 투자해 건설 중이다.
이와 별개로, 현대차 그룹은 SK온과 함께 50억 달러를 투자해 조지아주 바토우 카운티에 배터리 공장을 짓고 있으며, 삼성전자도 텍사스주에 370억 달러를 투자해 테슬라를 위한 파운드리 공장을 건설 중이다. SK하이닉스는 인디애나주 공장에 38억 7000만 달러를, 한화솔루션도 조지아주에 23억 달러 규모의 태양광 모듈 공장을 짓고 있다.
영어 원문
Following the detention of 475 workers at a joint battery plant of LG Energy Solution and Hyundai Motor Group in Georgia, major Korean conglomerates like Samsung Electronics and SK hynix are enacting stringent protocols for corporate travel to the United States.
The crackdown has cast a shadow over multibillion-dollar projects underway across the United States, raising concerns over labor pipeline disruptions and potential delays to operations.
SK hynix, Korea's major chipmaker, recently sent an internal directive to employees that was shared with the Korea JoongAng Daily on condition of anonymity, announcing a cap on business trips to the United States under the U.S. Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) program at a maximum of two weeks, mandating a one-month interval between consecutive visits.
The notice also contained a standardized manual for U.S. immigration interviews, where staff are instructed to state that their visit is for short-term business meetings or site inspections, and they have confirmed round-trip itineraries. When asked about planned activities, employees are advised to respond that they will attend "meetings and training sessions only."
Samsung Electronics issued similar guidance, particularly within its Device Solutions (DS) division, restricting ESTA-based travel to U.S. manufacturing facilities. The notice said the measure will remain in place until U.S. immigration authorities conclude their investigation.
Travel to sales offices, client meetings, conferences and academic events remains permitted under existing rules, provided trips do not exceed two weeks.
Samsung's DS division, which recently secured a contract with Tesla, frequently dispatches personnel to its soon-to-launch chip foundry in Taylor, Texas, making it particularly exposed to tightened visa scrutiny.
Hyundai imposed a one-week limit on ESTA-based travel starting Sept. 7, urging early returns for nonessential travelers and canceling most trips. The company has since escalated its measures, advising staff to reassess all travel plans through a stricter compliance lens.
Even activities previously covered under long-term visas may now require new visa issuance if deemed sensitive under U.S. immigration standards. Hyundai Mobis, the auto parts arm of the Hyundai group, had similarly halted all U.S.-bound travel through Sunday and instructed personnel currently in the United States to return to Korea.
LG Group, including LG Energy Solution — most directly impacted by the recent immigration detention — along with other LG affiliates like LG Electronics, has imposed a blanket suspension on U.S. travel under the ESTA program.
The sweeping travel restrictions come after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested and detained 475 individuals, including 317 Korean nationals, at the Georgia manufacturing site on Sept. 4, citing immigration violations. Of them, 170 Koreans were traveling under ESTA, while 146 were on B1 business or B2 tourist visas. One held a valid Employment Authorization Document but was also detained, according to data from Democratic Party Rep. Han Jeoung-ae’s office shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
For years, Korean companies have routinely relied on the U.S. ESTA program for short-term business travel — a practice that had become an industry norm, especially for periods when plants are in final preps to open.
However, the ESTA, B1 and B2 visas legally permit only nonproductive activities such as attending meetings, conferences or site inspections. Employment or any activity deemed economically contributive remains prohibited under U.S. immigration law. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the full responsibility for the recent detentions is on Korean firms, arguing that they must “get the right visa” and “don’t do it the wrong way” during an interview with Axios on Thursday.
Korean companies that have already committed investments in the billions of dollars to U.S. manufacturing projects are now facing significant operational headwinds following the recent mass detentions.
Hyundai CEO José Muñoz said that construction at the company’s $4.3 billion joint battery plant with LG Energy Solution in Georgia will be delayed by “a minimum of two to three months” in a recent interview with Bloomberg.
The Georgia facility is just one of several major Korean investments currently underway. Hyundai, in partnership with SK On, is investing $5 billion in another battery plant in Bartow County, Georgia. Samsung Electronics is constructing a $37 billion foundry in Texas to supply Tesla, while SK hynix is building a $3.87 billion semiconductor packaging plant in Indiana. Hanwha Q Cells is constructing a $2.3 billion solar module factory in Georgia.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
