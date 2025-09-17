미국 비자 장벽, 한국 수 십억 달러 투자에 제동
Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 08:07
U.S. visa roadblock creates speed bump for Korea's billion-dollar investments
미국 비자 장벽, 한국 수 십억 달러 투자에 제동
Korea JoongAng Daily 1면 기사
Tuesday, September 9, 2025
A recent U.S. immigration crackdown on Korean employees in Georgia has laid bare the severe talent dilemma and unaccommodating visa system facing major Korean conglomerates as they attempt to execute multibillion-dollar investment projects there.
crackdown: 단속
lay bare: 민낯을 드러내다, 밝히다
severe: 심각한
unaccommodating: 경직된, 융통성 없는
최근 미국 조지아에서 한국인 근로자들을 대상으로 한 이민 단속은, 현지에 대규모 투자를 진행 중인 한국 대기업들이 겪고 있는 심각한 인력난과 경직된 비자 제도의 민낯을 드러냈다.
Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's acknowledgment that training from foreign experts is valuable and the Korean government’s vow to fix visa issues, industry sources believe that a slowdown in factory ramp-up in the United States appears inevitable.
acknowledgement: 인정
vow: 맹세, 약속
ramp-up: 증설, (생산 등의) 본격화
도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 외국 전문가의 현장 교육 필요성을 인정하고, 한국 정부 역시 비자 문제 해결을 약속했지만, 업계는 미국 내 공장 증설 속도에 차질이 불가피하다고 본다.
To meet the tight deadline for U.S. factory completion, it was customary for Korean companies to dispatch workers from headquarters on short-term visas, according to multiple industry sources and top government officials
meet: (기한 등을) 맞추다
customary: 통상적인, 일반적인
복수의 업계 관계자와 정부 고위 관계자에 따르면, 미국 공장 준공 시한을 맞추기 위해 한국 본사에서 단기 비자를 통해 인력을 파견하는 것이 통상적인 방식이었다.
"The battery plant in Georgia was slated for completion in October and was undergoing trial runs, but that requires specialists to be on site," said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol after being asked about what impact the Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid will have on Korean companies investing in the United States.
be slated for~: ~할 예정이다
on site: 현장
이번의 단속이 한국 대미 투자 기업에 미칠 영향에 대한 질문에 구윤철 경제부총리 겸 기획재정부 장관은 “조지아에 있는 배터리 공장은 10월 준공 예정이었으며 시험 가동에 들어갔지만, 이를 위해 현장에 전문가가 필요하다”고 답했다.
Following the shocking detention of around 300 employees at LG Energy Solution and its partner firms, the Korean government has scrambled to gather input from the industry and plans to raise the visa issue in future discussions with the United States.
scramble to: 급하게 ~하다
gather input: 의견을 수렴하다
LG에너지솔루션 및 협력사 소속 직원 약 300명이 구금된 충격적 사건 이후, 정부는 업계 의견을 긴급하게 수렴하고 있으며, 향후 미국과의 협상 과정에서 비자 문제를 제기할 계획이다.
The immediate impact hits the Savannah-based EV battery joint venture between LG Energy Solution and Hyundai Motor, which has suspended construction.
immediate: 직접적인
suspend: 중단하다
직접적인 영향을 받은 곳은 LG에너지솔루션과 현대자동차의 조지아주 서배나에 위치한 전기차 배터리 합작 공장으로, 현재 공사 중단 상태에 놓였다.
A spokesperson at LG Energy Solution confirmed Monday that no timeline has been set for the plant to resume operations.
confirm: 확인하다, 승인하다
resume: 재개하다
LG에너지솔루션 관계자는 9일 “공장 재개 일정은 아직 확정되지 않았다”고 밝혔다.
With an investment of over $4.3 billion, the plant symbolizes the shifting supply chain of the EV industry, where Korean car manufacturers and battery cell makers intend to team up to launch a joint project to better access the U.S. market.
symbolize: 상징하다
team up: 협업하다
총 43억 달러 이상이 투입되는 이 공장은 전기차 산업 공급망 재편의 상징적 사례로, 한국의 완성차 및 배터리 업체들이 미국 시장 진출을 위해 협업하는 구조다.
Against the hostile backdrop, Korean battery makers are hunkering down amid rising uncertainty, as the issue has now escalated to the level of state-to-state diplomacy.
hostile: 악화된, 적대적인
hunker down: 몸을 낮추다, 방어적으로 전환하다
escalate into: ~로 확대하다
적대적인 상황 속에서 사태가 양국 간 외교 이슈로 번지면서, 국내 배터리 업계는 극도의 불확실성 속에서 방어적으로 전환하고 있다.
WRITTEN BY LEE JAE-LIM, PARK EUN-JEE AND TRANSLATED BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
