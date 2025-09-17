Broadcasting the future

Buyers visit booths at the 2025 Broadcast Worldwide (BCWW 2025) held at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 17. Marking its 25th anniversary this year, the BCWW is considered Asia’s leading content market show dedicated to broadcasting and video. Held under the slogan “A Window to the Future,” the event aims to boost Korea’s video industry, featuring exhibitions, showcases and business meetings connecting producers, buyers and investors.