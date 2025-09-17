 Broadcasting the future
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Broadcasting the future

Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 18:56
Buyers visit booths at the 2025 Broadcast Worldwide expo held at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 17. [YONHAP]

Buyers visit booths at the 2025 Broadcast Worldwide expo held at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 17. [YONHAP]

 
Buyers visit booths at the 2025 Broadcast Worldwide (BCWW 2025) held at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 17. Marking its 25th anniversary this year, the BCWW is considered Asia’s leading content market show dedicated to broadcasting and video. Held under the slogan “A Window to the Future,” the event aims to boost Korea’s video industry, featuring exhibitions, showcases and business meetings connecting producers, buyers and investors.
tags Korea video K-pop

More in Industry

Phishing for help

President Lee calls JoongAng Ilbo a 'compass and whip' in Korea's modern history as paper turns 60

JoongAng 60th Anniversary Global Media Conference explores journalism survival strategies in the AI era

Samsung C&T secures $1.06 billion contract for solar power plant project in Qatar

Broadcasting the future

Related Stories

New BTS single 'Dynamite' reaches 400 million YouTube views

Blackpink’s 'As If It's Your Last' surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube

'Dynamite' choreography video hits 100 million on YouTube

Mnet deems Nature's new music video inappropriate for TV

BTS's 'Life Goes On' hits 300 million views on YouTube
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)