'Chips could pay more': Trump hints semiconductor tariffs could go higher than 25%
Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 10:16
U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that high-margin goods such as semiconductors and pharmaceuticals could be subject to tariffs exceeding the 25 percent rate currently imposed on automobiles.
Trump told reporters outside the White House on Tuesday — before departing for a visit to the United Kingdom — that there had been “no deal” to reduce car tariffs from 25 percent to 15 percent, according to ABC News and other outlets.
“They paid nothing,” Trump said. “Now, they are paying 15 percent, and some things can pay more. Like [...] chips could pay more. Pharmaceuticals could pay more. There is a bigger margin.”
Trump has previously floated the possibility of imposing tariffs of up to 100 percent on semiconductors and between 150 and 250 percent on pharmaceuticals.
He also claimed that the European Union is paying $950 billion to the United States and Japan $650 billion, asserting that “they paid nothing” before he took office.
Regarding ongoing litigation at the U.S. Supreme Court over his tariff policy, Trump said, “Supreme Court has been terrific. I think they’re very fair,” expressing confidence in the conservative-leaning court.
“If we win the Supreme Court case, which is the finalization of tariffs, we will be by far the richest country anywhere in the world, and we will be able to help our people more and we'll be able to help other countries when we want to,” Trump added.
Trump also reaffirmed an agreement involving Chinese video platform TikTok, which he had hinted at the day before.
“We have a deal on TikTok, I've reached a deal with China, I'm going to speak to President Xi [Jinping] on Friday to confirm everything up,” he said.
Reports noted that Trump plans to delay enforcement of a law banning TikTok in the United States and to push for a majority stake to be acquired by a U.S. company.
TikTok, which enjoys widespread popularity in the United States, has faced scrutiny due to its Chinese parent company, ByteDance. Lawmakers have raised concerns that the platform could be used by the Chinese government for data harvesting or cyberattacks.
In response, the U.S. Congress passed legislation mandating that TikTok’s U.S. operations be sold to an American company or face a nationwide ban.
Trump has been negotiating with China to allow continued use of TikTok in the United States, delaying implementation of the ban and seeking a U.S. company to acquire a controlling stake.
BY HAN JEE-HYE [[email protected]]
