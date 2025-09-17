Korean Air, Boeing forge strategic partnership for predictive MRO operations

Korean Air said Wednesday it has signed a strategic partnership with Boeing to strengthen cooperation in predictive aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) that will help enhance its fleet reliability and operational efficiency.A partnership signing ceremony was held at the MRO Asia-Pacific 2025 Conference in Singapore, marking a new phase in the carrier's efforts to modernize maintenance operations.Korean Air established a dedicated predictive maintenance team in August 2023 and has since deployed an in-house operational solution.The partnership will focus on using fleetwide operational data to forecast component health, helping the airline improve operational readiness, maximize aircraft availability and reduce maintenance costs and flight disruptions."Korean Air has made substantial progress in enhancing fleet reliability through our smart MRO strategy, specifically by leveraging predictive maintenance," said Jung Chang-woo, senior vice president and head of maintenance and engineering at Korean Air.Crystal Remfert, senior director of digital services at Boeing Global Services, added, "Korean Air's extensive operational experience pairs well with Boeing's engineering expertise and advanced technical operations software."Yonhap