LG showcases advancements in space technology during annual startup demo day
Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 17:05
LG hosted its annual startup demo day at LG Science Park in Magok, western Seoul, on Wednesday, unveiling progress in its space industry initiatives.
The conglomerate presented key components set to ride aboard Korea’s upcoming Nuri rocket launches, including a camera module scheduled for the fourth launch in November, as well as battery cells and an antenna for communication modules planned for the fifth launch in June next year.
LG is partnering with unmanned space exploration startup Unmanned Exploration Laboratory — the only Korean firm developing a lunar rover — to advance its space technology pilot projects.
In June, LG announced during a meeting with the Korea Aerospace Administration that it is exploring a full-fledged entry into the space industry, with the long-term goal of achieving a lunar landing by 2032.
“This demonstration signals the beginning of the era of ‘New Space,’ led by private companies, and will accelerate the pace of the space industry,” LG said.
The company emphasized that it is not developing entirely new space-grade products from scratch but rather modifying mass-produced components to withstand space conditions, a move that cuts both cost and development time.
The “Superstart Day 2025" event also featured startups in robotics and in LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo’s three focus areas: artificial intelligence, biotechnology and cleantech.
Of the 1,800 applicants, 22 startups were selected after an acceptance rate of roughly 1 in 80. They joined 10 current LG partners to showcase their progress to the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, Creative Economy Innovation Center and investors.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHOI SUN-EUL [[email protected]]
