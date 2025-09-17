Lotte Department Store to offer promotions for China's Golden Week
Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 16:36
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Lotte Department Store will ramp up promotional events for foreign customers, particularly those from China, the company said Wednesday.
The announcement was made ahead of China’s upcoming Golden Week holiday in early October and temporary visa-free entry for Chinese group tourists set to begin on Sept. 29.
The department store will offer discounts through payment methods preferred by Chinese customers, such as Alipay and WeChat Pay.
From Friday to Oct. 11, shoppers using Alipay will receive an instant discount of 30 yuan ($4) when spending 1,000 yuan or more. From Sept. 25 to Oct. 12, purchases of over 800 yuan via WeChat Pay will be eligible for a discount coupon worth 40 yuan.
An additional 5 percent discount will also be offered for WeChat Pay purchases of Samsung C&T brands such as Beanpole, KUHO and Theory.
Earlier this year, Lotte Department Store launched an official account on Xiaohongshu, one of China’s major social media and e-commerce platforms, promoting special events targeting Chinese customers.
Lotte said it will expand other promotional events to all foreign tourists with WowPass, an all-in-one prepaid travel card.
A 5 percent cashback reward will be given to customers who spend 100,000 won ($70) or more with a WowPass at five Lotte Department Store branches — the Myeongdong flagship store, Jamsil, Busan flagship store, Gwangbok and Gimpo Airport.
From Sept. 26 to Oct. 12, any foreign tourist who spends 300,000 won or more on fashion and beauty items in a single day will receive a Lotte gift certificate worth 10 percent of their total purchase.
Park Sang-woo, head of Lotte Department Store’s business strategy division, said the company expects a surge in foreign customers in the latter half of this year.
“We will make sure to offer unique shopping experiences and tailored benefits for foreign tourists to enjoy.”
BY SHIN MIN-HEE
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
