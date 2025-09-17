Lutnick vowed to 'fix' U.S. visa issue for Korean workers: Industry minister
Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 13:00
-
SARAH CHEA
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick pledged to “fix” the circumstances surrounding the recent mass detention of Korean workers in Georgia, according to Korean Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan, who described the issue as the opening topic in last week’s tariff talks.
"Lutnick literally used the word ‘fix’ and expressed regret," Kim said during a press conference Tuesday evening in Sejong, adding that the incident could serve as a "bargaining chip" in ongoing negotiations over U.S. tariffs.
“They asked us to invest — and then something like this happens. Lutnick seemed genuinely embarrassed about the situation,” Kim added. “U.S. immigration authorities are known to be tough, but rarely have they acted this swiftly in deporting so-called illegal immigrants.”
“From a negotiating standpoint, the situation works in our favor,” Kim added. “We pressed them on how such a thing could happen, and Lutnick said he would raise the issue with higher authorities.”
The trade minister, who has held roughly 20 rounds of negotiations with Lutnick, also pushed back firmly against U.S. President Donald Trump’s assertion that Korea’s pledged $350 billion investment would benefit only the United States. Seoul and Washington concluded a tariff deal on July 30, agreeing to a 25 percent tariff rate alongside Korea’s commitment to invest $350 billion in the United States, including a massive $150 billion shipbuilding project. The two sides remain in talks over the implementation details.
“This is by no means a structure where the United States alone reaps the benefits,” Kim said. “As seen in the $150 billion allocated for the MASGA project, there are elements that directly support Korean companies operating in the United States,” referring to Seoul's "Make American Shipbuilding Great Again" initiative.
“The current U.S. administration is far removed from what one would call ‘reasonable,'" he added. "We are no longer dealing with the United States we knew 10 or 20 years ago — this is a fundamentally different United States. What matters more is how we define the future of the Korea-U.S. relationship; that is what will shape Korea’s future.”
Addressing the speculation over Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power allegedly entering into an unfavorable deal with U.S.-based Westinghouse during the bidding process for a Czech nuclear project, Kim said authorities are currently reviewing whether the negotiations complied with all relevant laws and procedures.
“If paying $1 billion in commissions allows us to pursue overseas projects worth over $10 billion, should we instead remain confined to the domestic market simply to avoid those fees?” Kim said. “Even if such agreements are made, there’s room in the negotiation process to ensure that Korean firms remain competitive and energized. If it’s viable from a business standpoint, I believe it should be pursued.”
Asked whether the Lee Jae Myung administration was signaling a return to nuclear phaseout policies, Kim was firm that Korea must "proceed with the construction of two large-scale nuclear reactors and one small modular reactor, as outlined in the 11th basic plan on electricity supply and demand in February."
“This plan is based on projected electricity demand in 2035. From the standpoint of price stability and ensuring a reliable power supply, the need for nuclear energy is something I must continue to emphasize as the minister of trade, industry and energy."
