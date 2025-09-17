 Paris Baguette breaks ground on Texas bakery plant
Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 18:19
A render of a Paris Baguette plant in Texas [PARIS BAGUETTE]

Paris Baguette broke ground for its new U.S. bakery plant in Texas, taking the first steps toward its goal of opening 1,000 shops in North America.
 
The ceremony was held at Highpoint Business Park, an industrial complex in the city of Burleson, Johnson County, on Tuesday.  Attendees included Burleson Mayor Chris Fletcher, Johnson County Judge Christopher Boedeker, Do Kwang-heon, head of the Dallas office of the Korean Consulate General in Houston, SPC Group Chairman Hur Young-in, Paris Baguette CEO Hur Jin-soo and Darren Tipton, head of Paris Baguette America.
 

The project began in 2019, when then-U.S. President Donald Trump visited Korea during his first term in office and held a business roundtable with Korean executives including Chairman Hur. At the meeting, Trump urged Korean companies to expand investment in the United States, prompting Paris Baguette to begin actively considering building a local factory.
 
The new plant will be the first of the two-step investment pledged by SPC, with a total investment of $208 million. The first 17,000-square-meter (182,986-square-foot) plant will be completed and start operating by 2027, and will be expanded into a 28,000-square-meter plant by 2029, according to SPC.
 
In February, SPC Group purchased a 37-acre site for the plant and secured up to $14 million in incentives from Johnson County and the city of Burleson. U.S. construction giant JE Dunn has been contracted to design and build the facility.
 
The Texas plant is part of Paris Baguette’s goal of opening 1,000 stores across North America by 2030. The company currently operates about 250 stores in the United States, Canada and other parts of the region.
 
“The Texas plant will deliver fresh, healthy and joyful flavors to more U.S. consumers and serve as a forward base for becoming the world’s top bakery brand,” a Paris Baguette representative said. “With safety, quality, innovation and sustainability as our core values, we will also strive to contribute to the development of local communities."

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
