Samsung C&T secures $1.06 billion contract for solar power plant project in Qatar
Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 19:04 Updated: 17 Sep. 2025, 20:01
Samsung C&T’s engineering and construction division won a 1.46 trillion won ($1.06 billion) contract to build a large solar power plant in Qatar, the company said Wednesday.
The project calls for building a solar power facility with a total generation capacity of 2 gigawatts in Dukhan, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) west of the capital city Doha, by 2030. It is Qatar’s largest solar power project and the biggest solar project ever awarded to a Korean builder.
The site spans 27 square kilometers (6,672 acres) and will use 2.74 million solar panels. Once completed, the plant will supply enough electricity to power 750,000 households in Qatar.
Samsung C&T will handle engineering, procurement and construction for the entire project.
“Including this project, Samsung C&T will handle about 80 percent of Qatar’s total solar capacity,” said Kim Sung-jun, head of the company’s energy solution sales. “We aim to firmly establish ourselves as a global player in the renewable energy sector.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY BAEK MIN-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)