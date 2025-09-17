From picture books to Park Chan-wook: Artist Yeon Yeo-in's intensely personal artistic journey
Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 07:01
- LEE JIAN
Painter Henri Matisse once reportedly said, “I want to eat mangos in the bathtub while watching the sun, moon and clouds go by,” as he traveled to the south of France in pursuit of finding the best and brightest light to inspire his art.
The phrase was reemployed decades later by contemporary Belgian artist Rinus Van de Velde, who handwrote the quote at the bottom of one of his own abstract paintings — although he didn’t physically travel anywhere for it, unlike Matisse. However, he nonetheless claims to have taken the journey through his imagination. To Van de Velde, physical confines are something that can be overcome through creativity, allowing him to be in an exotic place while still enjoying the warmth of his own bathtub at home.
In Korea today, 30-year-old emerging artist Yeon Yeo-in echoes Van de Velde’s ethos in her own exploration of domestic and imaginative spaces. In her part-dreamy, part-eerie, psychological solo exhibition “The House That My Mother Built,” Yeon reflects on the meaning of one's childhood home as a sanctuary — a space where her imagination could run wild uninterrupted, and her eventual, promising artist career took root.
Her 15 new oil paintings, on view through Sept. 27 at DIA Contemporary in Jongno, central Seoul, resemble excerpts from picture books, featuring recurring, otherworldly characters and narrative threads. They invite viewers to imagine their own stories around them while reflecting on the origins of the images themselves.
Yeon also expands the idea of home by using multiple perspectives — like nested Russian dolls of scenes — and layering contrasting styles and cutout-like images over the original paintings. In doing so, she challenges physical boundaries, systems and institutions, ultimately pointing toward the possibility of building homes of our own.
“Through this exhibit, I wanted to reveal my foundations — where I come from,” Yeon told the Korea JoongAng Daily in an interview at the gallery on Sept. 11. “My childhood was, in many ways, ordinary. Yet within that ordinariness were experiences that shaped me as an artist: moments of obsession, over-immersion, the difficulty of finding someone like me, and feelings of loneliness or anxiety. All of these contributed to who I am and continue to support my creativity.”
This introductory show is timely for the burgeoning artist, whose distinct aesthetic and communicative style is proving in demand in both commercial and non-commercial realms.
Yeon first captured the public eye for her casual ink-on-paper drawings posted on her social media. She held her first solo exhibit, “Engram,” at the Seoul Museum of Art in 2019, a showcase for emerging artists, and has since collaborated with brands and institutions including Gentle Monster, A24, SM Entertainment, Samsung, Hyundai Motor and Casetify.
Most recently, she worked with Cannes Best Director award-winner Park Chan-wook to draw the poster for his upcoming film “No Other Choice,” set to release in Korea on Sept. 24. She also designed and drew the poster for Park’s “The Sympathizer” (2024).
“Park especially wanted me to capture a particular texture of the crepe myrtle tree trunk,” Yeon said of the poster for Park's latest film. “I reworked it several times to convey the soft, mottled quality of the bark.”
Below are excerpts from Yeon’s interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily, edited for length and clarity.
Was there anything specific that director Park emphasized in the poster for “No Other Choice”?
The main object of the poster was the crape myrtle tree. I always prefer to start with physical materials — drawing with ink on paper — before scanning and doing post-work digitally. To me, an illustration in a poster should resemble an illustration; otherwise, one might as well use a photograph. Director Park emphasized that the bark’s texture was crucial, so while my initial approach was rougher, I reworked it several times to capture that soft yet mottled quality of the bark.
You seem to place great importance on working with tangible mediums rather than relying only on digital tools. Why is that?
These days, digital brushes are so realistic that it’s often hard to tell the difference. However, I find that starting with physical textures — such as ink on paper — gives the work a certain presence. For me, it’s about the materiality of the process.
I understand you first wanted to write and draw picture books. What led you to shift toward painting?
During my university years, I took a year and a half off to create a picture book. Although it never got published, the desire to make a living through drawing remained strong. At the time, “painter” felt like a vague career path, whereas “picture book artist” sounded more concrete. Eventually, I began posting my drawings online on social media and was selected for a program at the Seoul Museum of Art for emerging artists, which allowed me to exhibit. From there, things snowballed. I wasn’t financially stable yet, but I did commercial illustration alongside exhibitions, and now I’ve come full circle back to my original dream of being a painter.
You majored in psychology. Was that a field you were interested in as well as art?
I can’t say I was academically passionate about psychology. It was more something I chose because I had to apply somewhere, vaguely thinking that there might be some kind of connection with art. Now, I definitely think there is. To interpret art, whether it’s visual, musical, or literary, you often need psychological insight. Conversely, understanding someone’s psyche can involve analyzing their art. For me, art is like a second language. It’s always been easier to express myself through images than through words.
Is that part of the process that brings you joy?
More than the images that I create or the sense that I can express my thoughts through them, the repetitive, almost performative act of moving my body — drawing and layering — is the most healing. Whenever I feel anxious, I draw.
In your works, there are recurring characters, such as the bald-haired man and the cloud-like bird. What do they represent?
Those characters first appeared in one of my ink drawings around 2018. They didn’t have much meaning at the time, but over the years, I realized they reflect my current self quite well, especially the bald-haired boy wearing the bird mask. The figure feels like someone striving to transform, like trying to become a bird, which I use as a symbol for my idealistic self. That sense of striving mirrors my own journey, which is why I keep bringing the character back. However, all the characters in my works are essentially me.
Was there a memorable encounter with any fans in your recent exhibition?
Yes — there were a couple of people who bought my work even though they weren’t established collectors. Deciding to purchase art for the first time is never easy. Meeting them and seeing the sparkle in their eyes, like love at first sight with the work, was unforgettable.
Lastly, what are your plans for the future?
I can’t share specifics yet, but I’m continuing to draw and prepare for future exhibitions. Hopefully, I’ll have another show next year. I want to keep meeting people through my work and growing as an artist.
BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
