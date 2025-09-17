 G-Star game festival happening in Busan Nov. 13 to 14
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Games & Webtoons

print dictionary print

G-Star game festival happening in Busan Nov. 13 to 14

Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 21:33
A promotional image for the upcoming G-Star 2025 festival [G-STAR ORGANIZING COMMITTEE]

A promotional image for the upcoming G-Star 2025 festival [G-STAR ORGANIZING COMMITTEE]

Korea's largest game festival, G-Star, will will kick off on Nov. 13, featuring NCsoft as the show's main sponsor. 

NCsoft will also have the largest booth at the BTC section of the show, referring to the G-Star section open to regular visitors. Other major Korean game publishers such as Krafton, Netmarble, Webzen and Gravity, alongside Google Korea, will also exhibit at large booths at the show. 
 
Notably, Nexon, who had the largest booth and was the show's main sponsor last year, will not be attending this year's G-Star.
 
G-Star 2025 will be held in Bexco, Busan, from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16. There will be two halls, alongside an outside booth area open to regular visitors. The BTB program, open to businesses, will be held from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15. 


"Celebrating the 21st anniversary of G-Star, this year's G-Star acts as an important beginning that will show the path of the upcoming 20 years for the gaming industry," Cho Young-ki, the president of G-Star Organizing Committee and the president of the Korea Game Industry Association, said. 

The G-Con, a speaking event featuring renowned game creators, will also be held from Nov. 13 and 14. The creator behind Square Enix's popular Japanese role-playing game Dragon Quest, alongside many others, will be hosting the session. 


Tickets to G-Star 2025 will be sold starting Oct. 14 on G-Star's official website. 

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
tags g-star 2025 game ncsoft busan

More in Games & Webtoons

G-Star game festival happening in Busan Nov. 13 to 14

Naver U.S. webtoon subsidiary, Disney sign deal on new digital comics platform

G-Star 2025 to feature creative powerhouses of Japanese role-playing games

'Lookism' author Park Tae-jun divorces former K-pop idol Choi Soo-jung

Nexon, Netmarble add new characters based on K-pop idols to games

Related Stories

Gamers assemble

G-Star 2025 to feature creative powerhouses of Japanese role-playing games

The stars of G-Star 2024: Hard games and long lines

At G-Star, NFTs were the stars despite legal issues

Biggest-ever G-Star to host game industry's top players

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)