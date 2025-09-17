G-Star game festival happening in Busan Nov. 13 to 14
Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 21:33
- CHO YONG-JUN
NCsoft will also have the largest booth at the BTC section of the show, referring to the G-Star section open to regular visitors. Other major Korean game publishers such as Krafton, Netmarble, Webzen and Gravity, alongside Google Korea, will also exhibit at large booths at the show.
Notably, Nexon, who had the largest booth and was the show's main sponsor last year, will not be attending this year's G-Star.
G-Star 2025 will be held in Bexco, Busan, from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16. There will be two halls, alongside an outside booth area open to regular visitors. The BTB program, open to businesses, will be held from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15.
"Celebrating the 21st anniversary of G-Star, this year's G-Star acts as an important beginning that will show the path of the upcoming 20 years for the gaming industry," Cho Young-ki, the president of G-Star Organizing Committee and the president of the Korea Game Industry Association, said.
The G-Con, a speaking event featuring renowned game creators, will also be held from Nov. 13 and 14. The creator behind Square Enix's popular Japanese role-playing game Dragon Quest, alongside many others, will be hosting the session.
Tickets to G-Star 2025 will be sold starting Oct. 14 on G-Star's official website.
