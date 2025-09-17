K-Expo in Madrid to share Korean culture, content
Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 14:10
The Korean government will hold a K-culture expo in Madrid from Sept. 28 to 30 to introduce the charms of Korean culture and content to Spain.
Organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), the "K-Expo: All About K-Style" event will feature all things K-culture, from music, drama and games to food, cosmetics and tour programs.
The first such expo was held in Canada's Toronto in August. Three other government ministries — the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, the Ministry of Ocean and Fisheries, and the Ministry of Health and Welfare — along with four state-run institutions — Korea Tourism Organization, the National Museum Foundation of Korea, the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation and the Korea Cosmetic Industry Institute — will take part in the Madrid event.
The content exhibition and hands-on experiences for consumers will take place from Sept. 28 to 30 at the Circulo de Bellas Artes. Singers Isaac Hong, Ben and Choi Yu-ri will perform for visitors on Sept. 28, including original soundtracks from popular K-dramas such as "When Life Gives You Tangerines" and "Queen of Tears" (2024). Webtoon artist SIU, the author behind fantasy action series "Tower of God" (2010-) will greet fans at a signing event on the same day.
Businesses will get to pitch their ideas to local buyers at the business-to-business (B2B) section from Sept. 29 to 30 at the Hotel Riu Plaza Espana. Sixty Korean companies in all — 32 content companies, 20 cosmetics and eight food companies — will take part in the session.
"This event is even more meaningful as this year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Korea and Spain, and will serve to create another link between the two countries' culture and industry," said Kocca's Acting President Yoo Hyun-suk. "We will go beyond forming a local fandom for Korean culture and content, and establish a bond of industrial trust through content, beauty and food."
The third K-Expo event will take place in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates in November.
