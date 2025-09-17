APEC summit could open diplomatic space through U.S.-China and South Korea-China talks (KOR)

On the eve of Foreign Minister Cho Hyun’s first visit to China since taking office, the state-run Global Times published an editorial on Sept. 16 that drew attention. Looking ahead to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju on Oct. 31, the editorial said that “stabilizing bilateral relations through high-level communication can create positive signals and push cooperation between the two countries to flourish in new areas.” The language suggested that a visit to South Korea by Chinese President Xi Jinping, the first in 11 years, was effectively a foregone conclusion.China’s intentions appear clear. The editorial argued that as the United States has recently pressured South Korea on tariffs and investment, Seoul has become more aware of the need for balanced diplomacy. It went further, suggesting that if South Korea-China ties stabilize, Beijing could serve as a buffer whenever economic or trade frictions arise between Seoul and Washington. Since the launch of Donald Trump’s second administration, China has extended overtures to both South Korea and Japan, seeking to exploit frictions that have emerged in U.S. trade talks with its allies.President Lee Jae Myung, during his trip to the United States last month, said South Korea could no longer rely on its past approach of “security with the United States and economy with China.” Still, aligning strategically with Washington and managing relations smoothly with Beijing are separate issues. Japan has also adopted a flexible stance toward improving ties with China, reflected in its push to resume trilateral summits with Seoul and Beijing.Meanwhile, U.S. and Chinese officials reached an agreement on Sept. 15 in Spain over the handling of TikTok, one of the most contentious issues in their trade talks. Trump and Xi are scheduled to speak by phone on Sept. 19, and speculation has even surfaced about a possible Trump visit to China before the year’s end. Tensions between Washington and Beijing appear to have eased, at least temporarily.If the upcoming APEC summit in Gyeongju produces both a South Korea-China summit and the first U.S.-China summit of Trump’s second term, global attention will focus on South Korea. Such meetings would provide Seoul with an opportunity to expand its diplomatic reach. They would also be critical for managing North Korea, as the growing confrontation between a North Korea-China-Russia bloc and a South Korea-U.S.-Japan bloc must not be allowed to harden. Building channels for high-level consultation with Beijing is therefore urgent.In 2014, just two years into his presidency, Xi broke with precedent by visiting Seoul before Pyongyang, reflecting the strength of South Korea-China relations at the time. The upcoming APEC summit could mark another turning point — easing U.S.-China tensions and laying the groundwork for a more stable relationship between Seoul and Beijing.17~18일 조현 외교부 장관의 취임 후 첫 중국 방문을 하루 앞두고, 어제(16일) 중국 관영 매체인 환구시보가 눈길을 끄는 사설을 게재했다. 환구시보는 10월 31일 경주에서 열리는 아시아·태평양경제협력체(APEC) 정상회의와 관련해 “고위급 소통을 통한 한·중 관계 안정이라는 긍정적 신호를 내보내 양국 협력이 새로운 영역에서 꽃피는 결과를 추진할 수 있다”고 밝혔다. 11년 만의 시진핑 국가주석의 방한을 기정사실로 하는 듯한 내용이다.중국의 의도는 충분히 짐작할 만하다. 환구시보는 “미국이 최근 관세·투자 문제로 한국을 압박하면서 한국이 더욱 균형외교의 중요성을 인식하게 됐다”고 지적했다. 나아가 한·중 관계가 안정되면 한·미 경제·무역 마찰이 발생할 때 중국이 완충책이 될 수 있다는 언급까지 했다. 중국은 트럼프 2기 출범 이후 미국의 동맹인 한국과 일본에 적극적으로 손을 내밀고 있다. 최근 미·일, 한·미 관세 후속 협상에서 동맹 간 긴장이 조성되자 이 틈새를 활용하겠다는 계산으로 보인다.이재명 대통령은 지난달 미국 방문에서 “한국이 과거처럼 ‘안미경중(安美經中)’의 태도를 취할 수 없는 상황이 됐다”고 말한 바 있다. 그러나 큰 틀에서 동맹인 미국과 전략적 보조를 맞추는 것과 중요한 이웃 국가인 중국과의 관계를 원만하게 관리하는 것은 다른 차원의 문제다. 일본도 같은 맥락에서 최근 중국과의 관계 개선에 유연한 입장을 취하고 있다. 한·중·일 정상회담 개최를 적극적으로 추진하는 것도 그 연장선이라 하겠다.마침 미·중은 지난 15일(현지시간) 스페인에서 열린 고위급 무역협상에서 최대 쟁점 중 하나였던 중국 동영상 플랫폼 틱톡 처리 방안에 합의했다. 도널드 트럼프 대통령은 19일 시 주석과 통화할 예정이다. 일각에선 트럼프 대통령의 연내 방중 가능성까지 거론되는 등 양국 간 갈등 국면은 다소간 진정 상태에 접어드는 분위기다.이번 APEC 정상회의 주최국인 한국에서 한·중 정상회담과 함께 트럼프 2기 첫 미·중 정상회담이 성사된다면 전 세계의 이목이 한국에 집중될 것이다. 이는 곧 우리의 외교 공간을 넓히는 기회가 될 수 있다. 비핵화 등 북한 문제를 관리하기 위해서라도 북·중·러 대 한·미·일 대립 구도가 심화하는 것을 방치해선 안 된다. 중국과 고위급 협의 채널을 구축하는 일이 긴요한 시점이다.11년 전인 2014년 시 주석은 집권 2년 차에 서울을 먼저 방문하며 평양을 우선시하던 중국 지도자의 관례를 깼다. 당시 한·중 관계가 그만큼 잘 관리됐기 때문이다. 이번 APEC 정상회의에서 한·중 및 미·중 정상회담이 열려 미·중 갈등의 긴장이 완화되고, 나아가 안정적인 한·중 관계를 구축하는 출발점이 되기를 기대한다.