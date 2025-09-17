Seeds preparing for spring (KOR)

After a night of rain, my husband lit a fire to dry the damp floor of the old heating chamber. The room quickly filled with heat, almost stifling, yet the cool air of early morning and evening that follows a long summer feels welcome. Signs of autumn now spread into the garden.Many assume that gardening work declines once autumn arrives, but that is not the case. Gardeners often mark autumn as the true start of the gardening year. If the seasons are ordered as autumn, winter, spring, and summer, the rhythm of the garden aligns more naturally with that cycle.The most important autumn task is pruning leaves and stems of plants worn down by the summer. Foliage may turn brilliant shades of red and gold, but damaged leaves and branches — gnawed by insects or scorched by heat — are best trimmed away. Yet the greatest pleasure of the season lies in discovering the fruits or seeds that plants have nurtured through the summer. Plants do everything they can to ensure their seeds travel far, for the dispersal of seeds is the very beginning of new life. In this sense, autumn is when gardening truly begins.From a scientific standpoint, the best times to sow seeds are autumn and spring, though much depends on the type of plant. For perennials that endure winter year after year, autumn sowing is ideal. Residual warmth lingers in the soil, allowing roots to take hold, while the cooling air weakens competing plants. Such conditions give new seeds a strong start.Annual plants, however, benefit more from spring planting. Surviving winter cold is difficult, so sprouting in spring allows them to grow quickly and complete their short life cycle before the next frost.The changing climate brings its own challenges. Summers are hotter and longer, making them increasingly difficult to endure. Still, the return of clear blue skies in autumn is a reminder of nature’s rhythm and resilience.As gardeners prepare their plots, pruning and planting, they are also preparing for the next cycle of growth. Autumn may mark the fading of one season, but it carries within it the seeds of renewal.남편은 지난밤 내린 비로 축축해진 아궁이를 말려보겠다고 불을 넣었다. 사랑방 아궁이가 타오르니 아직은 그 열기가 덥기만 하다. 하지만 긴 여름 끝에 찾아온 아침저녁의 찬 기운은 더할 나위 없이 반갑다. 이제 정원에도 가을이 감돈다. 많은 사람이 가을부터는 정원 일이 부쩍 줄어들지 않느냐고 묻지만 그렇지 않다. 정원사들은 계절의 시작을 가을로 보곤 한다. 가을·겨울·봄·여름으로 순서를 매기면 정원의 일이 어느 정도 잘 맞아떨어지기 때문이다.가을에 가장 중요한 정원 일은 지친 식물들의 잎과 줄기를 쳐주는 가지치기다. 단풍이 드는 식물들은 잎을 남겨두면 찬란한 가을의 색을 보여주지만 그럼에도 불구하고 벌레에 먹히고, 강렬한 태양 빛과 열기에 손상된 잎과 가지는 다듬고 잘라주는 것이 좋다. 하지만 가을 정원의 가장 큰 즐거움은 역시 여름 내내 식물들이 살찌워낸 열매 혹은 씨앗을 발견할 때다. 씨앗을 맺은 식물은 자신들이 할 수 있는 한 최선을 다해 씨앗이 멀리 날아가도록 힘쓴다. 이 씨앗의 이동이 바로 식물의 시작이니 가을을 가드닝의 시작으로 보는 셈이다.과학적으론 씨앗을 심는 가장 좋은 시기는 가을과 봄이다. 그런데 이건 식물의 특징에 따라 차이가 있다. 해를 거듭해 겨울을 나는 다년생 식물은 가을에 씨를 뿌리는 것이 좋다. 아직은 여름의 따뜻한 기운이 땅에 남아 있을 때 뿌리를 내리고, 대신 지상의 공기는 차가워져 경쟁자인 다른 식물들의 기운이 떨어지니 새롭게 태어날 씨앗에게는 참 좋은 조건이 된다. 그러나 1년생 식물은 가을보다는 봄이 더 유리하다. 겨울 추위를 견디는 일이 쉽지 않기 때문에, 봄부터 싹을 틔워 빠르고 신속하게 성장을 하는 게 좋기 때문이다. 갈수록 뜨거워지고 길어지는 여름은 이제 무섭기도 하다. 하지만 이렇게 잊지 않고 돌아와 주는 높고 푸르러지는 하늘에 감사할 뿐이다.