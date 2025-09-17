Ateez releases second full-length Japanese album
Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 13:48
- YOON SO-YEON
Boy band Ateez released its second full-length Japanese album "Ashes to Light" on Wednesday, containing a message of hope and enthusiasm in the face of hardship.
Five new tracks are featured on the album, including lead track "Ash," along with B-side tracks "12 Midnight," "Tippy Toes," "Face" and "Crescendo." Four previously released tracks are also included on the recording: "Not Okay," "Days," "Birthday" and "Forevermore."
"The lead track 'Ash' carries the message of 'hope rising from the ashes of hardship,'" the band's agency KQ Entertainment said in a press release. "The music video also carries several symbols that embody the message of the album, as well as the members' charming visuals and performances."
Ateez will meet with fans in Japan and perform a live showcase. Members Yunho, Hongjoong, Yeosang and San will also take part in local radio shows to promote the new album.
Ateez finished off its Saitama concerts for the Japanese leg of the "In Your Fantasy" world tour. The band will also perform in Nagoya on Saturday and Sunday, and in Kobe on Oct. 22 and 23.
