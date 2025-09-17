Big Bang to kick off 20th anniversary at Coachella
Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 12:49
- YOON SO-YEON
Veteran K-pop band Big Bang will perform at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival next year in April, marking the first official event for the band's monumental 20th anniversary.
Coachella released its lineup of artists for next year's event including headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G.
Big Bang will perform on April 12 and 19, alongside major pop artists such as Young Thug, Kaskade, Laufey, Major Lazer, Iggy Pop and more.
"Big Bang's Coachella participation signals more than just its return to the stage, but will show the history of its 20 years of music career," PR agency Plus B said in a press release.
"The performance will be the beginning of Big Bang's 20th anniversary celebrations, and will be remembered as one of the most legendary performances for music fans around the world."
Girl group Katseye and singer Taemin of boy band SHINee will also be performing at next year's Coachella. Katseye will perform on April 10 and 17 alongside stars such as the XX, Nine Inch Noize, Disclosure and Turnstile. Taemin will take the stage on April 11 and 18 with stars such as The Strokes, Giveon, Addison Rae, Labrinth and Somber.
Rising star Youna will also be performing on April 10 and 17.
