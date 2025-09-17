 LUN8 holds showcase for new single 'Lost' — in pictures
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

LUN8 holds showcase for new single 'Lost' — in pictures

Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 17:13
Boy band LUN8 performs lead track “Lost” during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band LUN8 performs lead track “Lost” during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band LUN8 held a comeback showcase on Wednesday at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul to mark the release of its second single, “Lost.”
 
During the media event, the group performed the lead track “Lost” and B-side “Nauty,” and took questions from reporters.
 
The new album represents a shift in the group’s music style, showcasing a darker and more mature mood for the first time.
 
“Three words that could describe our new song would be ‘sexy,’ ‘mature’ and ‘sentimental,’ Ian explained.
 
“To embody the concept more fully, I grew out my hair and studied my expressions,” Chael told reporters. “Takuma and I are more confident with dark expressions, so we practiced together and shared tips with the other members.”
 
“Lost” consists of three tracks, including “Bad Girl,” “Nauty” and the lead track “Lost.” The former was co-composed by Stephen Puth, a singer-songwriter who has previously worked with artists such as The Vamps, Daniel Skye and PrettyMuch.
 
LUN8 is also preparing for its first solo fan meeting, “LUN8 Company: Project #1,” scheduled to take place later the same day at 7:30 p.m. at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul.

Related Article

“Since our debut, we’ve always dreamed of holding a fan meeting,” Chael said. “Now that it’s actually happening, it feels like we’ve achieved a dream. And as a little spoiler, we’ve prepared a cover of one of our senior artists’ performances.”
 
“Lost” will be officially released on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
 
The following images capture key moments from the event, during which LUN8 posed for the cameras and introduced the album to the media. 
 
Boy band LUN8 poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band LUN8 poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band LUN8 poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band LUN8 poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band LUN8 poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band LUN8 poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band LUN8 poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band LUN8 poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band LUN8 performs lead track “Lost” during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band LUN8 performs lead track “Lost” during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band LUN8 performs lead track “Lost” during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band LUN8 performs lead track “Lost” during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band LUN8 performs lead track “Lost” during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band LUN8 performs lead track “Lost” during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band LUN8 performs lead track “Lost” during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band LUN8 performs lead track “Lost” during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

LUN8’s Junwoo poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

LUN8’s Junwoo poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

LUN8’s Junwoo poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

LUN8’s Junwoo poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

LUN8’s Yuma poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

LUN8’s Yuma poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

LUN8’s Yuma poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

LUN8’s Yuma poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

LUN8’s Takuma poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

LUN8’s Takuma poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

LUN8’s Takuma poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

LUN8’s Takuma poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

LUN8’s Ian poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

LUN8’s Ian poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

LUN8’s Ian poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

LUN8’s Ian poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

LUN8’s Jinsu poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

LUN8’s Jinsu poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

LUN8’s Jinsu poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

LUN8’s Jinsu poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

LUN8’s Chael poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

LUN8’s Chael poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

LUN8’s Chael poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

LUN8’s Chael poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band LUN8 performs B-side track “Nauty” during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band LUN8 performs B-side track “Nauty” during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band LUN8 performs B-side track “Nauty” during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band LUN8 performs B-side track “Nauty” during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band LUN8 performs B-side track “Nauty” during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band LUN8 performs B-side track “Nauty” during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band LUN8 answer reporters’ questions during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band LUN8 answer reporters’ questions during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band LUN8 answer reporters’ questions during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band LUN8 answer reporters’ questions during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]


BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [[email protected]]
tags LUN8

More in K-pop

LUN8 holds showcase for new single 'Lost' — in pictures

'We've truly grown': LUN8 eager to take on audiences with new music, lineup change

Ateez releases second full-length Japanese album

JYP founder presents Stray Kids with gold plaques to celebrate Billboard success

Big Bang to kick off 20th anniversary at Coachella

Related Stories

LUN8 hopes to be 'all-rounder idol' as second EP 'Buff' drops

'We've truly grown': LUN8 eager to take on audiences with new music, lineup change

LUN8 to make comeback with 'Buff' in March

LUN8's first subunit to release first single 'Playground'

Welcome LUN8
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)