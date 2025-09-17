LUN8 holds showcase for new single 'Lost' — in pictures

Boy band LUN8 performs lead track “Lost” during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band LUN8 held a comeback showcase on Wednesday at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul to mark the release of its second single, “Lost.”
During the media event, the group performed the lead track “Lost” and B-side “Nauty,” and took questions from reporters.
The new album represents a shift in the group’s music style, showcasing a darker and more mature mood for the first time.
“Three words that could describe our new song would be ‘sexy,’ ‘mature’ and ‘sentimental,’ Ian explained.
“To embody the concept more fully, I grew out my hair and studied my expressions,” Chael told reporters. “Takuma and I are more confident with dark expressions, so we practiced together and shared tips with the other members.”
“Lost” consists of three tracks, including “Bad Girl,” “Nauty” and the lead track “Lost.” The former was co-composed by Stephen Puth, a singer-songwriter who has previously worked with artists such as The Vamps, Daniel Skye and PrettyMuch.
LUN8 is also preparing for its first solo fan meeting, “LUN8 Company: Project #1,” scheduled to take place later the same day at 7:30 p.m. at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul.
“Since our debut, we’ve always dreamed of holding a fan meeting,” Chael said. “Now that it’s actually happening, it feels like we’ve achieved a dream. And as a little spoiler, we’ve prepared a cover of one of our senior artists’ performances.”
“Lost” will be officially released on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The following images capture key moments from the event, during which LUN8 posed for the cameras and introduced the album to the media.
Boy band LUN8 poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band LUN8 performs lead track “Lost” during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
LUN8’s Junwoo poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
LUN8’s Yuma poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
LUN8’s Takuma poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
LUN8’s Ian poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
LUN8’s Jinsu poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
LUN8’s Chael poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band LUN8 performs B-side track “Nauty” during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band LUN8 answer reporters’ questions during a showcase for the release of its second single, “Lost,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 17. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
