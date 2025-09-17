 World K-pop Center to offer K-pop experience program to The Shilla Seoul's foreign guests
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

World K-pop Center to offer K-pop experience program to The Shilla Seoul's foreign guests

Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 12:38
Participants learn K-pop dance moves at the World K-pop Center [WORLD K-POP CENTER]

Participants learn K-pop dance moves at the World K-pop Center [WORLD K-POP CENTER]

 
The World K-pop Center will offer an exclusive K-pop experience program for foreign guests staying at The Shilla Seoul hotel starting next month.
 
The program will take place at the World K-pop Center located near Mount Namsan in central Seoul, close to The Shilla Seoul hotel. Participants will get to learn K-pop dance moves and try filming their own short-form "challenge" videos popular in K-pop.
 

Related Article

 
A "premium" program is also available for those who wish to learn a song's choreography from start to finish, according to the World K-pop Center.
 
Starting with this partnership, the World K-pop Center will endeavor to develop other programs that will introduce foreigners to K-pop and K-culture, the institute said in a press release.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags K-pop Hotel Shilla

More in K-pop

Ateez releases second full-length Japanese album

JYP founder presents Stray Kids with gold plaques to celebrate Billboard success

Big Bang to kick off 20th anniversary at Coachella

World K-pop Center to offer K-pop experience program to The Shilla Seoul's foreign guests

Super Junior member faces fan controversy over Charlie Kirk tribute

Related Stories

Embassy of Luxembourg opens in Seoul

Shilla, Four Seasons get five stars from Forbes Travel Guide

Real estate to nursing homes, PC builds to smart farms: Retailers are seeking the next big thing

Shilla Stay to open Jeonju branch on Dec. 10

Premium Christmas cakes with equally extravagant prices, from top hotels in Korea
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)