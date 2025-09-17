World K-pop Center to offer K-pop experience program to The Shilla Seoul's foreign guests
Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 12:38
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
The World K-pop Center will offer an exclusive K-pop experience program for foreign guests staying at The Shilla Seoul hotel starting next month.
The program will take place at the World K-pop Center located near Mount Namsan in central Seoul, close to The Shilla Seoul hotel. Participants will get to learn K-pop dance moves and try filming their own short-form "challenge" videos popular in K-pop.
A "premium" program is also available for those who wish to learn a song's choreography from start to finish, according to the World K-pop Center.
Starting with this partnership, the World K-pop Center will endeavor to develop other programs that will introduce foreigners to K-pop and K-culture, the institute said in a press release.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)