 Stars come out for 30th Busan International Film Festival — in pictures
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Movies

print dictionary print

Stars come out for 30th Busan International Film Festival — in pictures

Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 19:07 Updated: 17 Sep. 2025, 20:13
Blackpink's Lisa poses for the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 17. [YONHAP]

Blackpink's Lisa poses for the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 17. [YONHAP]

 
The Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) kicked off its 10-day run on Wednesday at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District.
 
Celebrating its 30th anniversary, this year’s BIFF presents what the festival’s director Jung Han-seok described as a “monumental, the largest and finest” lineup ever, with a total of 328 films set to be screened across seven theaters in Busan.
 
A red carpet event for the opening ceremony, which started at 6 p.m., featured a star-studded lineup as well, which will be followed by actor Lee Byung-hun taking the stage as host.
 
Blackpink's Lisa poses for the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 17. [YONHAP]

Blackpink's Lisa poses for the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 17. [YONHAP]

 
Blackpink's Lisa poses for the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 17. [YONHAP]

Blackpink's Lisa poses for the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 17. [YONHAP]

Blackpink's Lisa poses for the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 17. [YONHAP]

Blackpink's Lisa poses for the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 17. [YONHAP]

 
Actor Milla Jovovich, right, and director Paul W. S. Anderson arrive for the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 17. [YONHAP]

Actor Milla Jovovich, right, and director Paul W. S. Anderson arrive for the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 17. [YONHAP]

Actor Han Hyo-joo poses for the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 17. [YONHAP]

Actor Han Hyo-joo poses for the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 17. [YONHAP]

Actor Lee Byung-hun arrives at the red carpet for the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 17. [YONHAP]

Actor Lee Byung-hun arrives at the red carpet for the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 17. [YONHAP]

Actor Lee Byung-hun arrives at the red carpet for the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 17. [YONHAP]

Actor Lee Byung-hun arrives at the red carpet for the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 17. [YONHAP]

Director Park Chan-wook of ″No Other Choice″ arrives at the red carpet for the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 17. [YONHAP]

Director Park Chan-wook of ″No Other Choice″ arrives at the red carpet for the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 17. [YONHAP]

Actor Ken Watanabe, right, and Kentaro Sakaguchi, center, pose for the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 17. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Actor Ken Watanabe, right, and Kentaro Sakaguchi, center, pose for the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 17. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Actor Lee Soo-hyuk poses for the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 17. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Actor Lee Soo-hyuk poses for the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 17. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Actor Lee Soo-hyuk poses for the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 17. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Actor Lee Soo-hyuk poses for the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 17. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Actor Ha Jung-woo, right, and actor Kim Dong-wook pose for the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 17. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Actor Ha Jung-woo, right, and actor Kim Dong-wook pose for the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 17. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Actor Jun Jong-seo, left, and Han So-hee pose for the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 17. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Actor Jun Jong-seo, left, and Han So-hee pose for the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 17. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Actor Jun Jong-seo, left, and Han So-hee pose for the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 17. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Actor Jun Jong-seo, left, and Han So-hee pose for the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 17. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Actor Lee Byung-hun, left, and actor Son Ye-jin, at a press conference for director Park Chan-wook's film "No Other Choice," the opener for the Busan International Film Festival, held at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 17 [SONG BONG-GEUN]

Actor Lee Byung-hun, left, and actor Son Ye-jin, at a press conference for director Park Chan-wook's film "No Other Choice," the opener for the Busan International Film Festival, held at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 17 [SONG BONG-GEUN]

 
Audience members fill the outdoor theater at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, to watch the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival on Sept. 17. [YONHAP]

Audience members fill the outdoor theater at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, to watch the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival on Sept. 17. [YONHAP]


BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
tags Busan Korea BIFF

More in Movies

Stars come out for 30th Busan International Film Festival — in pictures

Park Chan-wook hopes 'No Other Choice' can help revitalize Korean movies as film opens BIFF

'KPop Demon Hunters' becomes 1st Netflix title to surpass 300 million views

Robert Redford, Oscar-winning director, actor and indie patriarch, dies at 89

What to expect at 'largest, finest' BIFF

Related Stories

Busan International Film Festival opens with solemn tribute to 'Parasite' star Lee Sun-kyun

BIFF faces backlash after technical glitch leaves many ticketless

BIFF selects Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice' for 30th anniversary opening film

Busan International Film Festival gets flak for removing ticket holders' passwords

Short films by locals to be screened at Busan International Film Festival
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)