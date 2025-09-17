Stars come out for 30th Busan International Film Festival — in pictures

Blackpink's Lisa poses for the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 17. [YONHAP]
The Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) kicked off its 10-day run on Wednesday at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District.
Celebrating its 30th anniversary, this year’s BIFF presents what the festival’s director Jung Han-seok described as a “monumental, the largest and finest” lineup ever, with a total of 328 films set to be screened across seven theaters in Busan.
A red carpet event for the opening ceremony, which started at 6 p.m., featured a star-studded lineup as well, which will be followed by actor Lee Byung-hun taking the stage as host.
Actor Milla Jovovich, right, and director Paul W. S. Anderson arrive for the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 17. [YONHAP]
Actor Han Hyo-joo poses for the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 17. [YONHAP]
Actor Lee Byung-hun arrives at the red carpet for the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 17. [YONHAP]
Director Park Chan-wook of ″No Other Choice″ arrives at the red carpet for the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 17. [YONHAP]
Actor Ken Watanabe, right, and Kentaro Sakaguchi, center, pose for the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 17. [SCREEN CAPTURE]
Actor Lee Soo-hyuk poses for the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 17. [SCREEN CAPTURE]
Actor Ha Jung-woo, right, and actor Kim Dong-wook pose for the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 17. [SCREEN CAPTURE]
Actor Jun Jong-seo, left, and Han So-hee pose for the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 17. [SCREEN CAPTURE]
Actor Lee Byung-hun, left, and actor Son Ye-jin, at a press conference for director Park Chan-wook's film "No Other Choice," the opener for the Busan International Film Festival, held at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, on Sept. 17 [SONG BONG-GEUN]
Audience members fill the outdoor theater at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, to watch the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival on Sept. 17. [YONHAP]
