 'KPop Demon Hunters' becomes 1st Netflix title to surpass 300 million views
Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 15:38
Netflix's 3-D animated movie ″KPop Demon Hunters″ has become the first content by the streaming giant to surpass 300 million views as of Sept. 17 [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Netflix's biggest hit film, "KPop Demon Hunters," is hitting harder. The 3-D animated film became the first ever movie to surpass 300 million views, according to the streaming giant's website on Wednesday.
 
As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, "KPop Demon Hunters" hit 314.2 million views around the world, the highest ever for any film or series. Aggregate viewing hours totaled 523.6 million.
 

Following the animated hit are Netflix originals "Red Notice" (2021), "Carry-On" (2024) and "Don't Look Up" (2021), with 230.9 million, 172.1 million and 171.4 million views, respectively.
 
The three most popular non-English shows were the first, second and third seasons of "Squid Game" (2021-25) with 265.2 million, 192.6 million and 144.8 million views, respectively. The first season recorded 2.2 billion hours of views, followed by 1.4 billion hours for the second season and 888.1 million hours for the third season.
 
The most popular English show was "Wednesday: Season 1" (2022) with 252.1 million views and 1.7 billion hours viewed.
 
The first three seasons of ″Squid Game″ sit atop Netflix's Top 10 Most Popular Shows in the non-English category as of Sept. 17. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

The popularity of "KPop Demon Hunters" continues to rise beyond the screen. Eight tracks from the film have been sitting on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart for a 10th week, while the main track, "Golden," sits atop the chart for the fifth consecutive week.
 
The soundtrack album also sits at the No. 1 spot of the Billboard 200 albums chart, making it the first time in five years a K-pop genre song and album have stormed both the singles and albums charts at the same time since BTS's 2020 album "BE" and its lead track "Life Goes On."

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
