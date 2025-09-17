 Korea, U.S. to hold senior-level KIDD defense talks in Seoul next week: Sources
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

Korea, U.S. to hold senior-level KIDD defense talks in Seoul next week: Sources

Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 09:42
A U.S. Army Stryker armored vehicle crosses the Namhan River on a floating bridge during a Korea-U.S. combined river-crossing exercise in Yeoju, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 27. The drill involved the Army’s 7th Engineer Brigade and the 11th Engineer Battalion of the U.S. 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division. [YONHAP]

A U.S. Army Stryker armored vehicle crosses the Namhan River on a floating bridge during a Korea-U.S. combined river-crossing exercise in Yeoju, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 27. The drill involved the Army’s 7th Engineer Brigade and the 11th Engineer Battalion of the U.S. 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division. [YONHAP]

 
South Korea and the United States plan to hold their senior-level regular defense talks in Seoul next week, multiple sources said Tuesday, as the allies are facing a set of security issues, including Seoul's push to retake wartime operational control (Opcon) and Washington's call for greater "burden sharing."
 
The biannual Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue (KIDD) is set to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, the sources said on condition of anonymity. It will mark the second KIDD gathering under the second Trump administration following the previous one held at the Pentagon in early May.
 

Related Article

 
Acting Deputy Defense Minister for Policy Yoon Bong-hee is expected to lead the South Korean delegation, while John Noh, deputy U.S. assistant secretary of war for East Asia, will head the U.S. delegation, according to the sources.
 
Participants are likely to discuss a wide range of defense issues, including reinforcing deterrence against North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats and the allies' combined defense posture to respond to the shifting regional security landscape.
 
They could also discuss the Lee Jae Myung administration's key policy task of achieving the transfer of wartime Opcon within its five-year term as well as bilateral cooperation in shipbuilding and other security areas.
 
South Korea handed over operational control of its forces to the U.S.-led UN Command during the 1950-53 Korean War. Control was then transferred to the allies' Combined Forces Command when it was launched in 1978. Wartime operational control still remains in U.S. hands, while South Korea retook peacetime Opcon in 1994.
 
The KIDD meeting has been arranged as the Pentagon has been working on its new National Defense Strategy and a global force posture review that could affect its defense policy toward South Korea and its management of around 28,500 American troops on the Korean Peninsula.
 
Launched in 2011, KIDD is a comprehensive senior-level defense meeting between the allies.

Yonhap
tags korea united states army opcon kidd

More in Defense

Korea, U.S. to hold senior-level KIDD defense talks in Seoul next week: Sources

As North Korean jamming threat grows, South's Air Force ups its electronic warfare game

South Korea confirms plan for Opcon transfer from U.S. within Lee's 5-year term

Korea, France reach agreement on defense space cooperation

China's deployment of ships during Lee's summits with U.S., Japan leaders raises concerns

Related Stories

Presidential office quickly nixes defense minister nominee's remarks on Opcon transfer

Presidential office reiterates longstanding nature of Opcon transfer talks

Soldiers practice retrieving supplies from U.S. aircraft

Foreign minister Cho says U.S. troops in South Korea to remain as is amid drawdown reports

USFK commander warns against China's moves, hints at troop reduction
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)