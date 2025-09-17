Korean foreign minister holds phone talks with Ukrainian counterpart on bilateral ties, regional issues

Korea renews call for Japan to squarely acknowledge wartime sexual slavery

Seoul issues rare rebuke of Washington after detention of Korean workers

Korea's trade minister meets USTR to narrow differences over Korea's investment package

Trump expected to visit Korea for APEC summit, U.S. ambassador says

Industry minister hints at hike in U.S. oil imports to rein in trade surplus

APEC invitations to go out under new president with preparations ongoing

Gyeongju APEC summit's official website goes live

None at the helm: U.S.-Korea trade talks adrift after key leadership resignations

Hope and skepticism surround Trump's approach to North Korea ahead of inauguration