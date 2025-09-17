Trump expected to visit Korea for APEC summit, U.S. ambassador says
Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 16:58
U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju in October and meet President Lee Jae Myung on the sidelines, the acting U.S. ambassador to Korea said Wednesday. An official announcement has yet to be made.
Joseph Yun, chargé d’affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, made the remarks at the Korea-U.S. Alliance Conference hosted by the Korea-U.S. Alliance Foundation and the Korea Defense Veterans Association at the Westin Josun Seoul hotel in Jung District, central Seoul.
The presidents of Korea and the United States had a "successful" summit last month, Yun said, adding that the two will meet again at the Gyeongju APEC.
National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac also expressed optimism of Trump's APEC attendance during a conference hosted by the Korea News Editors’ Association at the Korea Press Center the same day, saying, “It has not been confirmed yet, but we expect that he will visit Korea.”
If Trump visits Korea for the summit, it will mark his second meeting with Lee following their summit in the United States in August.
Before the APEC summit, Lee is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Sept. 23. He will also preside over a public debate as chair of the UN Security Council — a first for a Korean president. With over 100 world leaders expected to attend, there is also a possibility of another meeting between Lee and Trump in New York.
Yun emphasized that President Lee called for a future-oriented Korea-U.S. relationship.
At the same time, Lee requested close cooperation in the fields of economy, science and technology, Yun said. The Korea-U.S. alliance is stronger than ever, from the top leadership down, he added.
He also said that the alliance is committed to promoting peace, prosperity and security not only on the Korean Peninsula but around the world, and stressed the need to adapt to new threats and new realities.
The United States is making a major contribution not just financially but also to human rights, democracy and building open societies, he said.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
