North slams Japan for bolstering security cooperation with Australia

North Korea on Wednesday denounced Japan's move to strengthen security cooperation with Australia, calling it a "dangerous military move."The commentary by the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) came after Australia and Japan held talks involving their foreign and defense ministers in Tokyo earlier this month and agreed to strengthen joint deterrence.The KCNA also accused Japan of signing a deal to supply its upgraded version of Mogami-class frigates to Australia."The Asia of today [...] will not tolerate at the least the move by the descendants of samurai to conquer the East by colluding with foreign power," the KCNA said.Yonhap