 North slams Japan for bolstering security cooperation with Australia
North slams Japan for bolstering security cooperation with Australia

Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 10:27
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles, Japan's Minister of Defense Nakatani Gen and Philippines Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro Jr. pose for photos following their multilateral meeting on the sidelines of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-La Dialogue Defense Summit in Singapore on May 31. Defense ministers and officials from 47 countries are gathered in the city-state for the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual high-level defense summit in the Asia-Pacific region. [EPA/YONHAP]

North Korea on Wednesday denounced Japan's move to strengthen security cooperation with Australia, calling it a "dangerous military move."
 
The commentary by the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) came after Australia and Japan held talks involving their foreign and defense ministers in Tokyo earlier this month and agreed to strengthen joint deterrence.
 

The KCNA also accused Japan of signing a deal to supply its upgraded version of Mogami-class frigates to Australia.
 
"The Asia of today [...] will not tolerate at the least the move by the descendants of samurai to conquer the East by colluding with foreign power," the KCNA said.

Yonhap
