 South Korea to shorten civilian control line-DMZ distance to as little as 5 kilometers: defense chief
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

South Korea to shorten civilian control line-DMZ distance to as little as 5 kilometers: defense chief

Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 13:37
A transmission tower with no power lines stands abandoned among the overgrowth along the Gyeongui Line road in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the western front, as seen from Dora Observatory in Paju, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 3. [YONHAP]

A transmission tower with no power lines stands abandoned among the overgrowth along the Gyeongui Line road in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the western front, as seen from Dora Observatory in Paju, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 3. [YONHAP]

 
Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back said on Tuesday that the government is considering narrowing the distance of the civilian control line (CCL) from the inter-Korean border to ease the inconveniences faced by residents in border areas.
 
Ahn made the remarks during a parliamentary interpellation session on foreign affairs and security that day.
 

Related Article

"The Lee Jae Myung government is considering reducing the CCL to as little as 5 kilometers [3.1 miles] from the military demarcation line [MDL], depending on the region," Ahn said.
 
"This measure is intended to address property losses and daily inconveniences experienced by residents in border areas," he added.
 
Since the early 1970s, the CCL has been set at varying distances of 27 kilometers, 20 kilometers, 15 kilometers or 10 kilometers south of the MDL, which runs through the center of the demilitarized zone (DMZ).
 
The DMZ, which stretches about 250 kilometers in length and 4 kilometers in width, has served as a buffer between the two Koreas since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.
 

Yonhap
tags korean peninsula dmz demilitarized zone civilian control line inter-korean relations

More in North Korea

South Korea to shorten civilian control line-DMZ distance to as little as 5 kilometers: defense chief

Russia may have supplied North with nuclear reactor, South's military says

North slams Japan for bolstering security cooperation with Australia

Seoul to resume recovery of Korean War KIA in DMZ

Unification Ministry reviews changing South Korean term of North Korean defectors

Related Stories

Unification minister says 'military should've been more careful' in loudspeaker scramble

South Korean spy agency suspends loudspeaker broadcasts toward North amid shift in strategic landscape, propaganda efforts

Man who crossed DMZ in early July wants to defect, says South Korean intelligence source

Kim Yo-jong rejects South's conciliatory gestures, calls them a 'shabby, deceptive farce'

N. Korea installs more border loudspeakers against S. Korea between May, June: JCS
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)