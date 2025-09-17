Authorities investigate toy gun incident near Thai Embassy with no physical harm
Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 19:05
Police arrested a man in his 50s on Wednesday morning after he pretended to fire a toy gun outside the Thai Embassy in Yongsan District, central Seoul.
The Yongsan Police Precinct said officers detained the man at 9:30 a.m. on charges of special assault. Police said he had argued over a parking issue in front of the embassy before pointing a toy gun and mimicking gunfire toward the building.
No physical altercation or actual assault occurred, police said.
Authorities are questioning the man to determine the exact circumstances of the incident. Investigators plan to review what charges apply and how to proceed with the case, given that no one was physically harmed.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
