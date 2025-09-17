 Dancing AirAsia flight attendants draw criticism from Korean travelers
Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 15:52
AirAsia's Thai girl group, Véra, was launched in March 2025. [AIRASIA]

A video of AirAsia's Véra, a Thai girl group made up of flight attendants, dancing in the cabin during a flight has gone viral globally, drawing criticism from some Korean users.
 
The group, launched in March this year as part of AirAsia’s marketing strategy, performs choreographed routines both online and on flights.
 

But the latest viral clip drew backlash on Korean social media, with users questioning whether the airline was compromising safety by asking crew members to entertain passengers.
 
The one-minute clip shows Véra member Aimma dancing in the corridor on a domestic flight from Don Mueang to Phuket in Thailand. The flight attendant dances to "Tick-Tock," the group's debut song.
 
The video, uploaded to TikTok in July, has since been viewed almost 1 million times and received over 40,000 likes as of Wednesday. 
 
Aimma, a member of AirAsia's girl group Vera, dances to ″Tick-Tock″ in this video uploaded by TikTok user poohwichu16. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Users on Korean social media showed mixed reactions. Many expressed concern that the flight attendants, who are responsible for ensuring passenger safety and security, would be unable to perform their duties. Additionally, some felt that the revealing outfits were degrading.
 
"Just do plane maintenance properly and prevent delays," a user wrote on X. "The cabin is cramped, and now they're doing some kind of exposure performance? It's pathetic." 
 
Other reactions included that it was "objectifying women" and "insulting."
 
"As someone who has flown AirAsia a lot, I don't think this needs to be viewed in a warped way since both stewards and stewardesses dance together. But it's a fact that it's mostly women," a different X user said.
 
Others said budget carriers needed such marketing tactics to stand out, with one user saying, "It's a good thing if it increases AirAsia's revenue."

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
