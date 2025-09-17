 Defendant guilty of pocketing 'bribes' for 'close' legal officials — by name-dropped judge
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Defendant guilty of pocketing 'bribes' for 'close' legal officials — by name-dropped judge

Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 13:49
[KOREA JOONGANG DAILY]

[KOREA JOONGANG DAILY]

 
A defendant standing trial for pocketing money after claiming to have close ties to legal officials who could be bribed to resolve a relative's criminal case was sentenced to three years in prison and fined 20 million won ($14,500), ironically by the very judge the guilty party claimed to know.
 
“Do not ever drag my name through the mud again,” Judge Jang Chan-su of the Gwangju District Court told the defendant before handing down a prison sentence in line with the prosecution’s recommendation on Wednesday.
 

Related Article

 
The defendant was indicted on charges of fraud after approaching a relative who was caught up in a criminal case last year and falsely claiming to have connections with high-ranking figures in the legal system — including the prosecutor general, prosecutors in the special investigation division and judges. The perpetrator persuaded the relative that a bribe was needed and pocketed a total of 139 million won over multiple payments.
 
During the proceedings, Judge Jang discovered that the defendant had previously committed similar fraud by invoking fake ties with legal professionals, including himself. The defendant had used the judge’s name in an earlier scam, for which a prison sentence was handed down earlier this year and was still being served.
 
Cases are assigned at random through the court's internal computer system, and by coincidence, the fraudster’s latest case ended up on the docket of the very judge whose name had once been exploited.
 
“Considering that you swindled a large sum by pretending to have connections with senior prosecutors, the crime is of a serious nature,” Jang said. “You’ve already been punished multiple times for similar offenses, yet you repeated the crime and made no effort to compensate the victim.”
 
While the court acknowledged the defendant had admitted to the offense and shown remorse, Judge Jang said the sentence was determined in consideration of the prior conviction and the need for consistency in sentencing.
 
“Don’t use my name again,” the judge added. “Why should my name be dragged through filth? Had I not presided over this case, I would never have known what you did. The person who gave you money probably believed I received over 100 million won. The world is much cleaner than you think.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
tags crime court fraud Gwangju

More in Social Affairs

Ulsan residents start petition against foreign shipyard worker program

Man dies after falliing from apartment building roof in Ulsan

S. Korea raises travel alert for parts of Cambodia over scam concerns

Virtual idols win lawsuit for damages from online comments

Police officer dashes across eight-lane highway to save driver in Seoul

Related Stories

Man may face prison in Korea's first reported case of military service impersonation

Man faces 10 years for sex crimes against minors, concealing AIDS diagnosis

Police nab man in alleged Blackpink concert ticket forgery scam

Court acquits man who accidently suffocated infant son while drunk

Supreme Court upholds three convictions for tragic 2021 building collapse
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)