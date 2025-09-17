Endangered golden eagle nest discovered in Korea after 77 years
Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 15:50
A breeding nest of the golden eagle, a globally endangered species and designated natural monument, has been discovered in Korea for the first time in 77 years.
The Endangered Species Restoration Center of the National Institute of Ecology announced on Wednesday that it had identified a golden eagle nest on a cliff on the northern slope of Mount Halla.
The discovery followed an investigation triggered by the rescue of a juvenile eagle in July last year and subsequent sightings reported by local residents. The nest measures about 2 meters (6.5 feet) in diameter and 1.5 meters in height.
In May, researchers photographed a pair of adult golden eagles and one chick together from approximately 200 meters away using a telephoto lens. The eagle family relocated the nest in July, and the institute expects the birds to continue breeding in the same area.
The last confirmed observation of both a golden eagle nest and chicks in Korea was in 1948, when a U.S. military officer reported them on Mount Yebong and Mount Cheonma in Namyangju, Gyeonggi. This marks the first such discovery in 77 years.
The adult eagles observed are estimated to be at least six years old. The chick’s sex has not yet been determined. The nest was built with dry branches and lined with dried grass and green pine needles.
The golden eagle is a large bird of prey with a wingspan exceeding two meters. It inhabits regions across the Northern Hemisphere, including Europe, Asia and North America. In Korea, the species has been rarely observed, mainly during the winter near mountains and wetlands.
Golden eagles hunt mammals such as deer, hares and roe deer, as well as birds, including ducks and pheasants. They will also feed on carrion when live prey is scarce. Their breeding season begins in January or February, during which they lay one to four eggs. The incubation period lasts 44 to 45 days, and chicks are raised for 70 to 102 days before fledging.
The golden eagle was designated a natural monument in 1973 and listed as a Class 1 endangered species in 2012.
“The discovery of a breeding nest is of great academic and historical significance,” said Lee Chang-seok, head of the National Institute of Ecology. “We will strengthen conservation efforts in cooperation with Jeju authorities and other relevant institutions to protect golden eagle habitats.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)