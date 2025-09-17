Female teacher in her 50s assaulted by middle school student in South Gyeongsang
Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 16:07 Updated: 17 Sep. 2025, 16:11
A middle school student in South Gyeongsang is under disciplinary action after shoving a female teacher in her 50s, leaving her with a spinal injury requiring 12 weeks of treatment.
The incident occurred at around 12:50 p.m. on Aug. 19, when a third-year middle school student shoved a teacher at the entrance of a classroom while she was monitoring student conduct, according to the South Gyeongsang Office of Education on Wednesday. The teacher, who is the student’s homeroom teacher, suffered a back injury and was diagnosed with a 12-week recovery period.
The incident occurred after the teacher asked the student, who was in his third year, why he was in a first-year classroom.
The school reported the case to the local education support office, which recently convened a Teacher Rights Protection Committee. The committee ruled that the student would face a 10-day suspension and be required to complete 10 hours of psychological counseling. While measures such as reassigning him to a different class were considered, they were deemed ineffective.
The student who committed the assault, who is physically larger than his peers, has previously engaged in threatening behavior on campus. The school has held multiple crisis management committee meetings to address his conduct.
He is reportedly considering transferring to a school in another district.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
