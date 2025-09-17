Finalists from K-pop audition show pulled for sexualizing minors sue production company
Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 15:43
The production company behind the controversial kids-only K-pop audition show “Under 15,” featuring only contestants younger than 15, is now facing a lawsuit from two of its finalists after the program’s broadcast was cancelled earlier this year.
The legal representative of the two finalists filed for an injunction on Monday at the Seoul Western District Court to suspend the validity of their exclusive contracts with Crea Entertainment, a talent agency affiliated with Crea Studio, the production company behind “Under 15.”
The finalists had signed the contracts with Crea Entertainment after filming for the show had concluded.
“Under 15” was pulled from airing its scheduled premiere on MBN in March after the show came under fire for sexualizing minors. Crea Studio then attempted to air the show on KBS Japan under a new title, “Star is Born,” last month, but it was also ultimately canceled.
In the injunction, the finalists claim that the relationship of trust with the agency had collapsed, arguing that the agency pressured them to live together in a dormitory and is planning an overseas debut in Southeast Asia without prior consent or consultation.
They allege that Crea Studio is pursuing promotions in Southeast Asia in order to recover the production costs after the show was scrapped from airing in both Korea and Japan.
Crea Studio has denied the allegations in a statement on Tuesday, calling the reports “malicious.”
“We’ve only explored new broadcast opportunities for the global members. We’ve never mentioned anything about promotions in Southeast Asia,” the statement read.
“We’ve tried numerous times to contact the two finalists, only to be rejected every time. About a month ago, they unilaterally texted us, asking to quit the team.”
