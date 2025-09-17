Greater Seoul sees heavy downpours, more rain expected in afternoon
Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 12:14
- LIM JEONG-WON
Heavy rain poured down on the greater Seoul region Wednesday morning, with forecasts expecting the day to be cloudy along with more rain expected in the afternoon across the country. Heavy rain advisories were issued for several parts of the country including Seoul.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) forecasts that heavy rain, with up to 50 millimeters (1.96 inches) per hour, will continue until Wednesday afternoon.
As of 10. a.m. Wednesday, very heavy rain, accompanied by wind gusts, thunder and lightning, is falling at 30 to 50 millimeters per hour, primarily in Incheon and northern Gyeonggi, northern Gangwon and the west coast of South Chungcheong. Seoul had 10 to 30 millimeters per hour of rain.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) issued a heavy rain advisory for the eastern, southern and southwestern districts of Seoul, Seosan and Taean at around 10 a.m. A heavy rain advisory is issued when rainfall is expected to exceed 60 millimeters over three hours or 110 millimeters over 12 hours.
Additional heavy rain advisories were issued for Namyangju, Uijeongbu and Guri in Gyeonggi at around 10:30 a.m.
“A band of rain clouds developed strongly over the Yellow Sea, moving northeast at a speed of 50 kilometers per hour [31 miles per hour] and entering the central region, will bring very heavy rain of 30 to 50 millimeters per hour in the Seoul metropolitan area, Gangwon and South Chungcheong regions until this afternoon,” the KMA said.
The overall expected rainfall amounts are 30 to 80 millimeters (1.18 to 3.14 inches) in Seoul, Gyeonggi, Daejeon, Sejong and South Chungcheong, 20 to 60 millimeters in North Chungcheong and 5 to 30 millimeters in western Gangwon and Ulleung Island.
Most of the rainfall will pour down very heavily in a short period of time, according to weather forecasts. Caution is advised to avoid accidents.
“Heavy rainfall in a short period of time may cause sudden surges in water levels in valleys and rivers,” said the KMA. “Please refrain from approaching or camping. If the sky suddenly darkens, please move to a safe place.”
The southern region of the country is expected to experience a late summer heat wave, with the highest perceived temperature reaching around 33 degrees Celsius (91 degrees Fahrenheit).
“With heat wave warnings in effect for parts of South Jeolla, the Gyeongsang region and Jeju Island, the perceived temperature will rise to around 33 degrees Celsius, particularly in the southern regions, resulting in extremely hot weather,” the KMA said. “There is a high risk of heat-related illnesses, so it is recommended to refrain from outdoor activities and going out.”
Due to the influx of hot, humid air into the lower atmosphere due to the high pressure system southeast of Korea, the atmosphere will become unstable Wednesday, resulting in the occasional showers forecast in most areas of the country, according to the KMA.
The east coast will experience occasional high waves due to swells until late Wednesday.
The swells will have a long period of about 10 seconds, making them gentle in shape, though observation will be difficult. Caution is advised, as they accelerate and absorb other waves as they approach the coast, rapidly increasing in height.
