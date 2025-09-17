Han River ferry service launches in Seoul amid rainy weather, choppy water
Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 15:13
Seoul officially launched its long-anticipated Han River ferry service on Wednesday, two years and seven months after Mayor Oh Se-hoon announced the project. The city held a launch ceremony at Yeouido pier in western Seoul.
The plan had been for the ceremony to be followed by a trial ride for government officials, company representatives and the press from Yeouido pier to Some Sevit in Seocho District, southern Seoul. But heavy rain forced the city to cancel the ride.
“If sudden downpours [like today] reduce visibility to less than 1 kilometer [0.62 miles], Hangang Buses will be suspended," Park Jin-young, head of the city’s Future Han River headquarters, explained.
As rain poured down during the ceremony, Mayor Oh remarked, “We have faced many twists and turns in getting this project off the ground. Seeing even the launch day come with challenges makes me think there will be many good things ahead.”
The mayor also addressed the Democratic Party (DP) lawmakers who had been vocal critics of the plan.
“I sincerely thank the DP city council members for worrying, pointing out flaws and shortcomings and helping us fix them in advance,” Oh said. “If the Hangang Bus project succeeds, I will credit all of you for helping make it possible.”
Although the trial ride was canceled, visitors were allowed to board the vessels to film the interior and exterior. Two Hangang Buses were docked at Yeouido pier.
Flat, stable design
Unlike the pointed hulls of conventional passenger ferries, the Hangang Bus features a long, flat rectangular design that emphasizes stability and practicality over speed. Despite the river’s choppy waves during the storm, there was no noticeable swaying or seasickness onboard.
The exterior design is simple, using straight lines and contrasting colors to convey its identity as an urban transit option.
“Hangang Bus” is printed on the side in English, with Korean lettering on the stern and lower side panels, ensuring quick recognition for both Koreans and foreign visitors.
Cafeteria, bike racks and wheelchair spaces
Each vessel includes a small cafeteria selling coffee and bagels, foldable tables for passengers, life jackets under every seat and space for 20 bicycles at the stern. There are also four wheelchair-accessible seats.
The service will run between Magok in western Seoul and Jamsil, southern Seoul, along a 28.9-kilometer route, starting Thursday. There will be 14 trips a day at intervals of 60 to 90 minutes, with operations running from 11 a.m. to 9:37 p.m.
Starting Oct. 10, after the Chuseok holidays, the weekday service will expand to 30 round trips a day, beginning at 7 a.m. on weekdays and 9:30 a.m. on weekends, and continuing until 10:30 p.m. During rush hour, express routes will run every 15 minutes.
By late October, the city plans to increase daily round trips to 48.
BY MOON HEE-CHUL
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
