 High schooler detained for restroom filming
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

High schooler detained for restroom filming

Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 13:36 Updated: 17 Sep. 2025, 14:28
Stock photo of a person filming at a bathroom unrelated to the story [GETTY IMAGES BANK]

Stock photo of a person filming at a bathroom unrelated to the story [GETTY IMAGES BANK]

 
Police detained a high school student who allegedly filmed a woman without her consent in a restroom at a shopping complex in Yongin, Gyeonggi.
 
The Yongin Dongbu Police Precinct said Wednesday that it is investigating the teenager for violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes.
 

Related Article

Police said the teenager used his smartphone to film a woman in her 20s, around 10 p.m. Tuesday in a restroom in a shopping complex in Sanggal-dong, Giheung District, in Yongin.
 
Officers arrested the teenager at the scene after receiving a report from the woman, and seized his smartphone and other belongings.
 
Police said they are questioning the student about the circumstances of the incident and conducting a digital forensic analysis of his phone to determine whether the footage was shared.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
tags korea yongin illegal filming crime

More in Social Affairs

Ulsan residents start petition against foreign shipyard worker program

Man dies after falliing from apartment building roof in Ulsan

S. Korea raises travel alert for parts of Cambodia over scam concerns

Virtual idols win lawsuit for damages from online comments

Police officer dashes across eight-lane highway to save driver in Seoul

Related Stories

Korean arrested in Japan for taking upskirt photos

Former K-pop singer sentenced to 18 months in prison for illegal sex tapes

Police open investigation after porn posted in Ulsan university's student group chat

Perv-proof bathroom at historic Seoul palace detects illegal cameras, deters filming

Man apprehended after allegedly filming female student in shower at Korea University dormitory
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)