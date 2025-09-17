High schooler detained for restroom filming
Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 13:36 Updated: 17 Sep. 2025, 14:28
Police detained a high school student who allegedly filmed a woman without her consent in a restroom at a shopping complex in Yongin, Gyeonggi.
The Yongin Dongbu Police Precinct said Wednesday that it is investigating the teenager for violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes.
Police said the teenager used his smartphone to film a woman in her 20s, around 10 p.m. Tuesday in a restroom in a shopping complex in Sanggal-dong, Giheung District, in Yongin.
Officers arrested the teenager at the scene after receiving a report from the woman, and seized his smartphone and other belongings.
Police said they are questioning the student about the circumstances of the incident and conducting a digital forensic analysis of his phone to determine whether the footage was shared.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
