 Labor minister vows to designate 'Labor Day' as national holiday
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Labor minister vows to designate 'Labor Day' as national holiday

Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 16:07
Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon speaks during an interview with Yonhap News Agency in Seoul on Sept. 15. [YONHAP]

Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon speaks during an interview with Yonhap News Agency in Seoul on Sept. 15. [YONHAP]

 
Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon has pledged to designate Workers' Day an official public holiday and revert its name back to "Labor Day" so that the work of all people can be valued.
 
Kim made the pledges in an interview with Yonhap News Agency on Monday, noting that his ministry aims for the changes to take effect May 1 next year.
 

Related Article

"We plan to push for both the 'Labor Day' name change and the national holiday designation next year to deliver a 'Labor Day gift set' to the people," Kim said.
 
Korea observes Workers' Day on May 1 each year, like many countries around the world, with its origins tracing back to 1886 when workers in Chicago protested to demand an eight-hour workday.
 
The country had previously marked May 1 as "Labor Day" before it was officially called "Workers' Day" under 1963 legislation.
 
While Workers' Day was designated as a paid holiday in 1994, it only applies to workers covered by the Labor Standards Act, which excludes public servants, teachers and other workers in special types of employment.
 
"Labor Day is not a day that commemorates a certain group of people like 'Armed Forces Day' or 'Day of Persons with Disabilities' but remembers the value of labor," Kim said. "We seek to restore it as a day that commemorates all working people and the value of their sweat."
 
The Labor Ministry is currently supporting efforts to pass a revised bill that would designate May 1 a national holiday. The bill also calls for the same designation for Parents' Day on May 8.
 
Meanwhile, Kim highlighted the importance of both the roles of labor and management in light of his ministry's recently announced measures to curb industrial accidents.
 
"Labor and management should both become the main players to prevent [violations] of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act," Kim said, noting that workers also face punishment if they are guilty of violations.
 
Companies that suffer from at least three industrial accident deaths a year could be fined up to 5 percent of their operating profit under the measures announced Monday.

Yonhap
tags Korea Kim Young-hoon labor minister Labor Day holiday

More in Social Affairs

Government to push 4.5-day workweek bill this year

'Apgujeong Box Girl' handed suspended sentence for adult content studio stunt

Police investigate middle school student over bomb threat in Suwon

Female teacher in her 50s assaulted by middle school student in South Gyeongsang

This year's Chuseok table preparation is more affordable

Related Stories

Oh No!

Korea sets 2024 minimum hourly wage at 9,860 won

Small business owners soon subject to Korea's industrial accidents law

'Sewing Sisters' tells story of the textile workers who fought back

WTO complaint against Japan suspended by Korea
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)