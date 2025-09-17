Man arrested for flashing elementary school girls in Ulsan
Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 13:14
A so-called Burberry man — a colloquial Korean term for a flasher who typically wears nothing but a trench coat — has been arrested in Ulsan after allegedly following young girls near an elementary school and exposing himself.
The Ulsan Metropolitan Police Agency said Tuesday it charged the man without detention with violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes and with child abuse.
The suspect is accused of following two young elementary school girls in separate incidents — one in late August and another in early September — in an apartment complex in Ulsan and exposing himself.
So far, two victims have been reported. Police identified the man as a suspect by reviewing security camera footage and tracking his movements before summoning him for questioning.
“Given the heightened public anxiety over crimes targeting elementary school students, we will carry out a swift investigation and respond firmly,” a police official said.
The incidents have alarmed residents and parents, with town hall meetings being held to discuss countermeasures, while a nearby elementary school sent notices to parents warning children to be cautious around strangers.
In response to a recent string of crimes targeting young students nationwide, Ulsan police have stepped up patrols around school routes during commuting hours.
