Man dies after falliing from apartment building roof in Ulsan
Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 14:38
A man in his 20s died after falling from the roof of a 25-story apartment building in Ulsan, while two teenage pedestrians were injured after being struck during the incident.
According to the Dongbu Police Precinct in Ulsan, the man fell from the rooftop of the apartment in Dong District at around 4:31 p.m. on Tuesday.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while two teenagers who were walking by sustained injuries to their arms and other areas.
Police believe the man took his own life and are reviewing surveillance footage to determine the circumstances leading up to the fall.
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
