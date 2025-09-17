"North Korea denuclearization remains unchanging goal": Security adviser
Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 18:54 Updated: 17 Sep. 2025, 19:10
National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac on Wednesday reaffirmed that denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula remains an unchanging goal for both South Korea and the United States, "whether North Korea likes it or not," amid growing skepticism in Washington over its feasibility.
"Denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is the ultimate goal that both Korea and the United States have traditionally upheld, and that will not change, whether North Korea likes it or not," Wi said at a meeting with the Korea News Editors' Association, reassuring the public that Seoul and Washington do not recognize the North as a nuclear weapons state.
"There are various ways to approach this goal, but halting North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs must come first," Wi said. "The process must begin with a freeze, followed by reductions, and finally, dismantlement."
His remarks echoed President Lee Jae Myung’s three-step denuclearization roadmap — freeze, reduce, dismantle — first outlined in an interview with the Japanese press on Aug. 21.
Wi admitted that the current administration does not yet have a detailed roadmap for achieving denuclearization. "Even if we were to create one, it would be schematic and not particularly useful in reality," he added.
"The most urgent task right now is restoring the negotiation process," he said. "Through a give-and-take process within talks, we must build momentum toward denuclearization." His comments suggested that reopening dialogue should come before long-term planning, especially given the lack of engagement from Pyongyang.
Wi acknowledged that given recent developments — such as deepening ties between North Korea, China, and Russia—Pyongyang has little reason to return to talks anytime soon. Still, he stressed that dialogue should resume regardless of North Korea’s current stance.
"Our government has implemented several measures to soften the tension, provided they don’t undermine our security or deterrence,” Wi said. “We will continue to make efforts to build trust."
He especially emphasized the importance of international cooperation. "President Donald Trump has met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un three times and is clearly interested in the issue," Wi said. "Through the roles of pacemaker and peacemaker, South Korea and the United States will seek tangible progress on denuclearization."
Resolving the nuclear issue requires "internal consensus," he added.
Regarding ongoing South Korea-U.S. negotiations on tariffs, Wi said, "I don’t believe reaching an agreement is impossible. We can find common ground." Although a deal was reached on July 30, follow-up negotiations have hit a snag over the implementation and profit-sharing of South Korea’s $350 billion investment fund pledged to the United States.
"While prolonged negotiations are not ideal, the content of the agreement is what truly matters,” Wi said. “There hasn’t been much progress lately, but discussions are ongoing. I recently held talks in Washington."
He acknowledged that while progress in defense alliance modernization talks gave some momentum to the tariff negotiations, "it wasn’t enough."
"Given the Trump factor, no one can say with certainty how things will play out," he added.
On revising the South Korea-U.S. nuclear cooperation agreement, Wi said, "Korea is one of the world’s top six nuclear energy countries. We have many reactors and need fuel. Even though we have the industrial capability to produce it ourselves, restrictions under the agreement force us to import, and prices have risen significantly."
He stressed that Seoul’s push to revise the pact stems from "economic and industrial concerns," including issues related to spent fuel storage. The current agreement allows South Korea to enrich uranium below 20 percent and reprocess spent fuel only for research purposes, with U.S. consent.
Wi cautioned against linking nuclear cooperation with tariff talks. "In tariff talks, we are largely on the defensive. Introducing the nuclear agreement there could increase our burden significantly and entangle multiple complex issues," he said.
On the possible application of “strategic flexibility” that could lead to changes in the size and role of U.S. Forces Korea, Wi said, “There are safeguards in place because both sides have respected certain boundaries in their discussions.”
As for the likelihood of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim at the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Wi said, “I wouldn’t say the chances are high.” He noted that while Trump is expected to visit South Korea, nothing has been confirmed, and “it’s unlikely Kim will attend the summit.”
Meanwhile, Trump is expected to attend the APEC summit in Gyeongju in October and meet President Lee on the sidelines, according to the acting U.S. ambassador to South Korea. An official announcement has yet to be made.
Joseph Yun, chargé d’affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, made the remarks at the South Korea-U.S. Alliance Conference hosted by the South Korea-U.S. Alliance Foundation and the Korea Defense Veterans Association at the Westin Josun Seoul hotel in Jung District, central Seoul.
The presidents of South Korea and the United States had a "successful" summit last month, Yun said.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIM SEOK-YONG [[email protected]]
