President Lee calls JoongAng Ilbo a 'compass and whip' in Korea's modern history as paper turns 60
Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 20:06 Updated: 17 Sep. 2025, 20:10
-
- CHO JUNG-WOO
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday called the JoongAng Ilbo “a compass and a whip” in Korea’s modern history, urging the newspaper to continue guiding the nation toward unity and progress on its 60th anniversary.
“The JoongAng Ilbo has always stood at the forefront of Korea’s proud growth and turbulent history,” Lee said in his prerecorded congratulatory speech played at the anniversary ceremony held at Lotte Hotel in central Seoul.
“On the path of economic development, on the road to peace on the Korean Peninsula and in the struggle to build and defend democracy, it has sometimes been a compass and sometimes a whip, guiding our society forward.”
Noting that the nation now stands “at a crossroads of writing a new history of growth and leap, or of stagnation and decline,” he emphasized the need to overcome “layered and complex crises” by uniting the will of the people with the strength of the country.
“I hope the JoongAng Ilbo will continue to open a space for active debate and communication, and serve as a reliable partner for national unity and development,” he said.
Despite heavy rain, the event to celebrate the anniversary of the JoongAng Ilbo, a leading newspaper in Korea, brought together influential political, business and cultural figures, as well as members of the diplomatic corps and the media.
Former presidents Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak were present, sitting alongside Hong Seok-hyun, chairman of JoongAng Holdings.
Lawmakers from across the political spectrum attended, including Democratic Party floor leader Kim Byung-kee, People Power Party (PPP) Chairman Jang Dong-hyeok, PPP floor leader Song Eon-seog, Reform Party chief Lee Jun-seok and Rebuilding Korea Party emergency steering committee chief Cho Kuk.
The ceremony was also attended by judicial figures, including Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de and Constitutional Court President Kim Sang-hwan.
In his commemorative speech, JoongAng Holdings Chairman Hong reflected on the newspaper’s legacy and the enduring importance of journalism.
“The world has changed and civilization has advanced,” Hong said.
“But the role of the media cannot change. In an age when fake news runs rampant, the value of high-quality journalism — accurate facts and balanced perspectives — will only grow more vital.”
He further emphasized the paper’s commitment to balance.
"Whether left or right, labor or management, it remains wary of extreme voices," he said.
"Instead of confrontation, division, conflict and anger, it pursues reconciliation, dialogue, coexistence and enlightened guidance."
Hong also recalled the newspaper’s slogan: “Place the truth of the scene, the value of unity and the growth of tomorrow at the center," adding that those values are worth carrying “not only for the next 60 years, but for the next 600.”
Founded in September 1965, the JoongAng Ilbo underwent a relaunch in 1994, launching the English-language Korea JoongAng Daily in 2000 and its weekend edition, JoongAng Sunday, in 2007.
National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, in his congratulatory remarks, touted the paper’s “leading innovation” and used the occasion to stress two urgent national priorities: constitutional reform and peace.
“I deeply resonate with The JoongAng’s vision of standing at the center of the times for the next 60 years with a spirit of unity and balance, building on the achievements and wisdom of the past,” Woo said.
“This year, Korea has reached a historic turning point, rising above political trends and entering a new era,” he added. “Yet the circumstances we face are not favorable, weighed down by structural problems accumulated over time and coinciding with global upheavals.”
He argued that the country must modernize its founding framework.
“We cannot carry an old Constitution, written in an era without AI, the internet or cell phones, into the future,” Woo said. “While the Constitution may not resolve conflicts directly, it can prevent, adjust and minimize them.”
On peace, he warned, “The order of division and hostility shrinks the lives of our people. Peace is not just an abstract ideal — it is a practical force that expands people’s lives and drives growth.”
The attendees reflected the paper’s reach across industry and society.
Among leading business executives present were Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin, GS Caltex Honorary Chairman Hur Dong-soo, Hanjin Group Chairman Walter Cho and LS Group Chairman Koo Ja-eun.
Members of the diplomatic corps included Japanese Ambassador to Korea Koichi Mizushima, Chinese Ambassador to Korea Dai Bing, U.S. Mission to Korea Minister-Counselor for Public Diplomacy Nicholas Namba and Brazilian Ambassador to Korea Marcia Donner Abreu.
Cultural and sports figures included Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young, National Museum of Korea Director You Hong-june, singer Sean, artistic director of the Korean National Ballet Kang Sue-jin and former national football team coach Cha Bum-kun.
The ceremony featured separate traditional performances by singers Jang Sa-ik and Song So-hee, as well as video presentations tracing Korea’s postwar development alongside the JoongAng Ilbo’s history. Another video highlighted how media organizations can adapt in the age of artificial intelligence.
To mark the celebration, the newspaper is hosting the JoongAng 60th Anniversary Global Media Conference, which will run through Thursday.
On Wednesday, international speakers explored the future of journalism and technology. On Thursday, Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho, CNN CEO Mark Thompson and K-pop pioneer Lee Soo-man will join discussions on the intersection of news, culture and entertainment.
BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)