 S. Korea raises travel alert for parts of Cambodia over scam concerns
Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 14:28
A sign indicating the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' office in Jongno District, central Seoul, is shown in this photo taken on Aug. 6. [YONHAP]

A sign indicating the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' office in Jongno District, central Seoul, is shown in this photo taken on Aug. 6. [YONHAP]

 
Korea raised its travel alert for some regions in Cambodia due to concerns over increasing cases of employment scams and confinement, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.
 
A Level 2 alert, advising travelers to exercise caution, has been issued for the capital city, Phnom Penh, along with a special travel advisory for the southern regions of Sihanoukville Province, Bokor Mountain in Kampot Province and Bavet City near the border with Vietnam, the ministry said in a release.
 

The special advisory corresponds to Level 2.5 on Korea's four-level travel alert system. It advises nationals to refrain from traveling to or to leave designated areas, and will be in effect for 90 days, with possible extensions if needed.
 
The ministry advised Korean nationals planning to visit the designated areas to cancel or postpone their trips, and advised those currently in those areas to move to safer locations.
 

