Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo denies meeting people regarding Lee's case

Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 20:15
Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de puts his hands together while leaving the court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 17. [YONHAP]

Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de on Wednesday denied having meetings with any outside figures before ruling on President Lee Jae Myung's election law violation charges.
 
In a statement released by the National Court Administration under the Supreme Court, Jo refuted allegations raised against him in political circles that he had met former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to discuss how to handle Lee's case and made a comment that undermined the top court's impartiality.
 

"We are clearly stating that Jo has not met former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo or any outside figure regarding this case and that Jo has never had any conversation or meeting with other people as alleged," the statement read.
 
On Tuesday, Democratic Party (DP) Rep. Boo Seung-chan accused Jo of telling Han at a luncheon on April 7 that the Supreme Court would handle Lee's case as it sees fit if it reached the top court.
 
Boo claimed that the luncheon took place three days after the Constitutional Court upheld former President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, which triggered the presidential election in June. The lawmaker also charged that Jo, on top of damaging the court's objectivity, was trying to defend the insurrection brought on by Yoon's martial law imposition and put Han in office.
 
Lee was awaiting a Supreme Court ruling at the time on election law violation charges.
 
Jo has recently faced calls from DP leader Jung Chung-rae and other lawmakers for his resignation, accusing him of shielding figures implicated in Yoon's failed martial law attempt by delaying their trials.

Yonhap
