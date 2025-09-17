 An Era of Convicts
An Era of Convicts

Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 20:30
 
The People Power Party has labeled the current situation an “era of convicts” after Representative Kweon Seong-dong’s arrest, arguing that President Lee Jae Myung and the Democratic Party seek to suppress the opposition. The party plans a rally in Daegu on Sept. 21. Prosecutors accuse Kweon of taking illicit funds from a senior Unification Church official, and the court cited concerns about destruction of evidence. The case also connects to former First Lady Kim Keon Hee, accused of receiving luxury goods through the same network. Critics say this cannot justify street protests. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
