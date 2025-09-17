Creating a public forum on 'well-dying'

Daniel Kahneman, who died last year at the age of 90, was a psychologist but an outlier among Nobel laureates in economics. In 2002, he received the Nobel Prize in Economics for his pioneering work in behavioral economics. In 2021, I wrote a review of “Noise,” a book he co-authored with Harvard professor Cass Sunstein. Its central argument was that human judgment is inevitably clouded by cognitive noise. Kahneman showed, for instance, how two sentences delivered by the same judge in the morning and afternoon could differ, revealing the inconsistency of human decision-making. His insight aligned with his broader claim that economic actors are far less rational and more emotional than classical models assume.Kahneman stunned the world once more with the way he chose to die. He traveled to Switzerland, known for permitting assisted suicide, and ended his life by taking medication prescribed by a doctor. His kidneys were failing, though not to the point of requiring dialysis, and he continued working on a paper during his final week. Yet he decided to hasten his death, practicing his conviction that the miseries and indignities of one’s final years were unnecessary. Kahneman passed away on March 27, 2024, but the circumstances became public nearly a year later. In April this year, philosopher Peter Singer revealed in a New York Times essay that Kahneman had calmly discussed his plans, even replying to a podcast invitation on March 19 last year with the note that he would not be alive in May.By conventional standards, his choice may seem irrational. Perhaps it was his way of demonstrating, through his own death, his lifelong thesis that humans are not rational creatures. Yet, his decision resonates beyond his personal life. In Korea, more than 3 million people have now completed advanced directives refusing futile life-prolonging treatment.The issue is closer to home than one might think. Conversations with those caring for dying parents, or grieving family members, reveal that many support the idea of a dignified death. In her 2023 essay collection “The Night Pharmacy,” pharmacist and science fiction writer Kim Hee-seon recalled an elderly villager who came to her soon after she became a pharmacist, tormented by Parkinson’s disease. He later ended his life in a mountain winter. Kim wondered if assisted suicide had been available in Korea, whether he might have been spared such an end.A similar theme appears in science fiction writer Nam Yu-ha’s 2025 memoir “I Wish Today Were Tomorrow.” It recounts her journey accompanying her mother, born in 1944, to Switzerland for assisted suicide. Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009, her mother initially received a clean bill of health, but by 2020 cancer had spread to her bones. Further metastases and spinal surgeries followed, leading to unbearable pain. Originally planning to end her life in October 2023, she moved the date forward twice, finally choosing Aug. 3. The book’s title came from her mother’s remark that she wished tomorrow would come sooner, meaning the day after her assisted death.Nam later reflected that honoring her mother’s wish was painful as a daughter, yet necessary. “If I had not respected her choice, it would have been the same as telling her to suffer more,” she said in a phone interview. She questioned opponents of assisted dying who emphasize “natural death,” asking whether or not it is unnatural for medicine to prolong life when no cure is possible.Nam has since become an advocate for legal reform, speaking publicly and meeting with lawmakers. Under current Korean law, life-sustaining treatment can only be withdrawn from patients judged to be in the “dying process,” a term that remains medically ambiguous. Nam and others argue that legislation should allow terminal patients to choose assisted death, as in Switzerland, rather than endure unpredictable months of suffering.Still, Kahneman’s choice and Nam’s story raise as many questions as they answer. Medical professionals warn of potential abuses, arguing that legalization could lead to unintended consequences. Legalizing assisted suicide may not be a panacea, but avoiding debate does not resolve the dilemmas faced by families and patients.The more constructive path may be to foster a broad public discussion. Building consensus on "well-dying" is no less urgent than the political and economic issues that dominate headlines. If the law remains rigid, more families like Nam’s will find themselves forced to seek solutions abroad. The question is not whether death can be avoided, but how society should allow individuals to face it with dignity.