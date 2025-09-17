What does America mean to us?

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

During the Cold War, Koreans often repeated the saying: “Do not forget the Japanese, do not be deceived by the Soviets and do not trust the Americans.” Suspicion of Japan and the Soviet Union was understandable, but the warning about the United States was harder to accept. After all, Washington helped lay the foundations of democracy and economic growth in Korea, defended the country’s survival in the Korean War and later provided critical support under the Korea-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty.Today, however, that trust faces new strains. The “America First” sentiment that has intensified under President Donald Trump’s second administration was vividly displayed in a recent episode in Georgia. What had been celebrated as a symbol of alliance — the construction site of the Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution factory — turned into chaos on Sept. 4, when U.S. authorities deployed helicopters and armored vehicles for a sweeping immigration raid. Reports that more than 300 Korean workers were rounded up and treated like criminals spread shock and anger at home.The incident undermined the rhetoric of the “global comprehensive strategic alliance” promoted just two weeks earlier after the Korea-U.S. summit. Washington justified the raid as law enforcement, but the sudden strike on a core industrial site of an allied nation, without prior consultation or warning, imposed excessive measures on Korean nationals. It laid bare the asymmetry within the alliance and revealed how Trump’s strengthened America First agenda and anti-immigration stance remain firmly in place. Korea’s companies and citizens saw their dignity trampled for the sake of U.S. domestic political considerations.The excessive use of force, including military equipment, in what was essentially a visa enforcement action, has needlessly weakened trust between allies. It also conveyed to the world a symbolic message: that when U.S. interests are at stake, the dignity of allied nations can be disregarded and the principles of freedom and justice that America often proclaims may not apply to foreign nationals.This was not an isolated mishap. It reflected structural contradictions that have built up over time. While welcoming massive foreign investment, the United States has offered an unrealistically narrow path for legal work visas. With H-1B and L-1 visas tightly restricted, Korean companies turned to short-term visas like B-1 or ESTA to keep projects on schedule. That reliance became routine, but it left firms vulnerable. The U.S. itself created the abnormal structure that eventually trapped Korean workers in accusations of violating immigration law.Korea’s economy and security remain deeply intertwined with the United States. But dependency must not mean accepting damage to national pride or sovereignty. Restoring dignity requires more than diplomatic regret. Seoul should demand a sincere apology and a firm promise from Washington to prevent recurrence. If the U.S. refuses, the Korean government should not rule out strong reciprocal measures, including a review of heavy investment commitments.There are broader lessons. For too long, Korea has taken comfort in the illusion of protection under a great power. The Georgia raid revealed the harsher truth: an alliance is not charity but a relationship grounded in national interest. Korea must respond not only with words but with action, investing in systemic improvements to prevent repetition.That means pressing the U.S. through high-level consultations to expand visa quotas for essential workers tied to large investment projects, and to allow temporary or conditional work permits when needed. Korean companies must also place compliance at the center of overseas operations. The old notion of “as long as you don’t get caught” is no longer viable.Ultimately, this incident is a watershed moment, testing Korea’s sovereignty and national pride. If the government treats it lightly, it will betray public concern and fail its duty as a sovereign state. What is required now is resolve and the mobilization of all diplomatic resources to achieve a substantive resolution. That is how a sovereign nation safeguards its dignity, and it is the legacy of pride Korea owes to the next generation.