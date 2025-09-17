APEC summit could open diplomatic space through U.S.-China and South Korea-China talks

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

On the eve of Foreign Minister Cho Hyun’s first visit to China since taking office, the state-run Global Times published an editorial on Sept. 16 that drew attention. Looking ahead to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju on Oct. 31, the editorial said that “stabilizing bilateral relations through high-level communication can create positive signals and push cooperation between the two countries to flourish in new areas.” The language suggested that a visit to South Korea by Chinese President Xi Jinping, the first in 11 years, was effectively a foregone conclusion.China’s intentions appear clear. The editorial argued that as the United States has recently pressured South Korea on tariffs and investment, Seoul has become more aware of the need for balanced diplomacy. It went further, suggesting that if South Korea-China ties stabilize, Beijing could serve as a buffer whenever economic or trade frictions arise between Seoul and Washington. Since the launch of Donald Trump’s second administration, China has extended overtures to both South Korea and Japan, seeking to exploit frictions that have emerged in U.S. trade talks with its allies.President Lee Jae Myung, during his trip to the United States last month, said South Korea could no longer rely on its past approach of “security with the United States and economy with China.” Still, aligning strategically with Washington and managing relations smoothly with Beijing are separate issues. Japan has also adopted a flexible stance toward improving ties with China, reflected in its push to resume trilateral summits with Seoul and Beijing.Meanwhile, U.S. and Chinese officials reached an agreement on Sept. 15 in Spain over the handling of TikTok, one of the most contentious issues in their trade talks. Trump and Xi are scheduled to speak by phone on Sept. 19, and speculation has even surfaced about a possible Trump visit to China before the year’s end. Tensions between Washington and Beijing appear to have eased, at least temporarily.If the upcoming APEC summit in Gyeongju produces both a South Korea-China summit and the first U.S.-China summit of Trump’s second term, global attention will focus on South Korea. Such meetings would provide Seoul with an opportunity to expand its diplomatic reach. They would also be critical for managing North Korea, as the growing confrontation between a North Korea-China-Russia bloc and a South Korea-U.S.-Japan bloc must not be allowed to harden. Building channels for high-level consultation with Beijing is therefore urgent.In 2014, just two years into his presidency, Xi broke with precedent by visiting Seoul before Pyongyang, reflecting the strength of South Korea-China relations at the time. The upcoming APEC summit could mark another turning point — easing U.S.-China tensions and laying the groundwork for a more stable relationship between Seoul and Beijing.