Lee Seok-yeon urges president to step down from the saddle and embrace all citizens

Lee Seok-yeon, newly appointed chairman of the National Unity Committee, offered pointed advice to President Lee Jae Myung during his inauguration on Monday. Referring to the president’s repeated pledges of unity in both his inauguration and his 100-day press conference, Lee quoted from the ancient Chinese chronicle Records of the Grand Historian: “One may win the world on horseback, but one cannot rule from horseback.”He urged the president to move beyond partisan politics, saying that although Lee Jae Myung came to power on Democratic Party (DP) logic, he cannot govern solely on that basis. Instead, he must dismount and govern as “a president for all,” embracing the entire citizenry.Lee’s appeal reflected deepening social divisions. He warned that political strife has not only persisted but also spread across generations, classes and genders. Without unity, he argued, Korea cannot hope to restore livelihoods, secure national defense or navigate a turbulent international order.Partisan confrontation remains entrenched. Lawmakers on both sides frequently cater to hard-line supporters, even stoking conflict for political gain. Recent exchanges have included insults such as “rebellion zombies” and “one-party dictatorship.” The DP has raised the possibility of seeking the dissolution of the People Power Party (PPP), while the opposition has floated impeachment. In a National Assembly committee meeting, a proposal to appoint Na Kyung-won of the PPP as ranking opposition member was voted down after heated clashes. Despite the recent crises of martial law and impeachment, polarization remains severe, symbolized by both the “asphalt conservatives” and the fervent young supporters of the president.Although President Lee asked Lee Seok-yeon to do his utmost for national unity, recent signals from the presidential office have cast doubt. When the DP called for the resignation of Chief Justice Jo Hee-de, the office said it “agreed in principle,” raising concerns about interference in the judiciary. The president himself dismissed criticism of a special tribunal on insurrection cases, saying, “What is unconstitutional about it?” Woo Sang-ho, presidential chief of staff for political affairs, later tried to clarify that the Blue House had no plans to discuss the chief justice’s position. But suspicions of judicial pressure linger.In his address, Lee Seok-yeon explained that unity does not mean forcing citizens into a single mold. Rather, it means recognizing differences, respecting them, and moving forward together for coexistence and prosperity. That includes those who think differently from the government or did not vote for the president. The choice of a moderate conservative, who once headed the Ministry of Government Legislation under the Lee Myung-bak administration, to lead the committee reflects that purpose.