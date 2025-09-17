Wednesday's fortune: Positivity and stability
Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 11:08
Today's forecasts suggest a mostly positive and stable day for many signs, with steady wealth, sound health and uplifting relationship energy. However, a few signs will face caution around spending, emotional strain or minor health concerns, calling for restraint and self-care. Here are your fortunes for Wednesday, September 17.
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐀 Rat (Born in 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Steady 💪 Sound ❤️ Encounters 🧭 South
🔹 People matter more than possessions
🔹 With age, health becomes your most valuable asset
🔹 Unexpected events may occur
🔹 Place new wine in new bottles
🔹 Social gatherings or meetings may arise
🔹 Cultivate a global outlook
🐂 Ox (Born in 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady 💪 Sound ❤️ Joy 🧭 West
🔹 Age is life’s medal of honor
🔹 Wisdom shines through experience
🔹 Helping others is human nature
🔹 Momentum builds in ongoing projects
🔹 Showcase your abilities — your image will rise
🔹 Today you’re the star, riding high
🐅 Tiger (Born in 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Average 💪 Average ❤️ Generosity 🧭 South
🔹 Don’t let your children dictate your path
🔹 Create hobbies or pastimes to enrich life
🔹 A calm day may feel stifling
🔹 A day of ordinary repetition
🔹 Routine may feel tedious
🔹 Stay active and positive
🐇 Rabbit (Born in 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average 💪 Average ❤️ Generosity 🧭 North
🔹 Be decisive — set clear boundaries
🔹 Avoid being swayed by emotions
🔹 Sometimes moving slowly is best
🔹 Even on a familiar path, ask for directions
🔹 Take breaks with water and reflection
🔹 Allow yourself quiet moments
🐉 Dragon (Born in 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Steady 💪 Sound ❤️ Joy 🧭 West
🔹 Follow where your heart leads
🔹 Do your best, and the heavens will favor you
🔹 Small things can bring unexpected joy
🔹 Plans will likely proceed smoothly
🔹 Valuable information may come your way
🔹 A refreshing, upbeat day awaits
🐍 Snake (Born in 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average 💪 Average ❤️ Jealousy 🧭 East
🔹 Sometimes knowledge can be a burden
🔹 Ignorance can protect you — wisdom is vital
🔹 To gain something new, you must let go of the old
🔹 Life is an ongoing competition
🔹 Tackle tasks promptly
🔹 Build inner strength for success
🐎 Horse (Born in 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Good 💪 Strong ❤️ Unity 🧭 South
🔹 Everything seems appealing today
🔹 Aging is not decline — it’s completion
🔹 Harmony fosters progress
🔹 Support flows both upward and downward
🔹 Your influence may expand
🔹 Unite as one team to succeed
🐑 Sheep (Born in 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady 💪 Sound ❤️ Joy 🧭 North
🔹 Joyful events may bring pleasant spending
🔹 Financial luck may rise
🔹 Doing something is better than doing nothing
🔹 Gains outweigh losses
🔹 Progress, not regression, marks the day
🔹 Expect an upswing in finances
🐒 Monkey (Born in 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Spending 💪 Caution ❤️ Strain 🧭 South
🔹 Living in step with the times isn’t always easy
🔹 Don’t be burdened by learning
🔹 Tackle tomorrow’s tasks today
🔹 True happiness isn’t measured by possessions
🔹 Some things may feel too shabby to keep yet too good to discard
🔹 Worries may arise
🐓 Rooster (Born in 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Spending 💪 Caution ❤️ Strain 🧭 North
🔹 Let go — don’t cling to regrets
🔹 Health warning signs — pay attention
🔹 Avoid overwork and overindulgence
🔹 If you gain credit, attribute it to your superiors
🔹 Stay low-key, avoid the spotlight
🔹 Keep a low profile
🐕 Dog (Born in 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady 💪 Sound ❤️ Happiness 🧭 East
🔹 Health is the foundation of happiness
🔹 Body and mind may be filled with joy
🔹 You may achieve your goals
🔹 Expected news may arrive
🔹 Pursue what you love and do well
🔹 Fortune stands with you
🐖 Pig (Born in 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady 💪 Sound ❤️ Joy 🧭 South
🔹 Smiles and pleasant news may come
🔹 Human lives are all alike
🔹 Broad avenues require no gates
🔹 Knock, and the door will open
🔹 Favorable ties in wealth or relationships
🔹 Efforts will not betray you
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
