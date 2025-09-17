 Heroes hand Bears 6th straight loss in battle of cellar dwellers


Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 13:44
Kiwoom Heroes closer Park Jeong-hoon, right, bumps fists with Song Sung-mun after their victory over the LG Twins during a KBO League game at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Sept. 9. [YONHAP]

Kiwoom Heroes closer Park Jeong-hoon, right, bumps fists with Song Sung-mun after their victory over the LG Twins during a KBO League game at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Sept. 9. [YONHAP]

 
Starter Raul Alcantara overcame an early error to toss seven strong innings, and the offense provided just enough run support as the Kiwoom Heroes beat the Doosan Bears 4-1 on the road in their Korea Baseball Organization game on a rainy Tuesday.
 
After prevailing in the matchup between the two worst teams in the league, the last-place Heroes improved to 45-87-4 (wins-losses-ties). The Bears, with their sixth consecutive loss, fell to 56-71-6 in front of 12,716 fans at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul, still in ninth place in the 10-team league.
 

Related Article

The Bears scored first in the bottom of the first inning, thanks to a throwing error by Alcantara.
 
With An Jae-seok at second after a leadoff double, Park Jun-soon hit a soft comebacker back to the mound. Alcantara fielded the ball but made a wide throw to third base, allowing An to score easily.
 
Alcantara settled down after his miscue, retiring nine of the next 10 batters he faced. His counterpart, Gwak Been, was even stingier, holding the Heroes to one hit and striking out five batters through his first three innings.
 
The Heroes got to Gwak in the top of the fourth, however, when they scored twice with two outs.
 
Lee Ju-hyoung hit a double to right field — where the normally sure-handed right fielder Jake Cave briefly lost the ball in the lights and let it bounce past him — and Lim Byeong-wuk cashed him in with a double to right-center field. Eo Joon-seo followed up with a single to left that scored Lim for a 2-1 Heroes lead.
 
The Heroes then padded their lead with more two-out offense in the top of the fifth, as cleanup Choi Joo-hwan's RBI single put them up 3-1.
 
While Gwak was pulled after five frames, Alcantara kept the Bears at bay. He struck out two in the fourth inning, pitched around two singles in the fifth and retired the side in order in the sixth.
 
Alcantara gave up a single in a scoreless seventh inning before handing the reins over to the bullpen. The Bears threatened to score right away, getting a walk and a single off reliever Yun Seok-won.
 
Oh Seok-joo then came on to clean up the mess by striking out the next three batters.
 
The Heroes tacked on a run in the top ninth, via Kim Tae-jin's sacrifice fly, and closer Cho Young-gun notched his seventh save after pitching a scoreless bottom ninth.

Yonhap


