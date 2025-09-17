 Four arrested after Trump, Epstein images projected onto Britain's Windsor Castle
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 16:16
 
An image of U.S. President Donald Trump alongside disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein is projected by the campaign group Led By Donkeys on Windsor Castle, after the arrival of Trump and first lady Melania Trump for a state visit to the country, in Windsor, Berkshire, Britain, on Sept. 16. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Four people were arrested on Tuesday following a projection of images of Donald Trump alongside sex offender Jeffrey Epstein onto the royal Windsor Castle, where the U.S. President is set to be hosted by King Charles during his state visit to Britain.
 
Trump arrived in Britain late on Tuesday for an unprecedented second state visit, and will be greeted by Charles on Wednesday for a day of pomp at Windsor Castle, about 25 miles west of London.
 

Earlier on Tuesday, protesters unfurled a massive banner featuring a photograph of Trump and Epstein near Windsor Castle, and later projected several images of the two onto one of the castle's towers.
 
The police said in a statement that four adults were arrested on suspicion of malicious communications following an "unauthorised projection" at Windsor Castle, which they described as a "public stunt". The four remain in custody.
 
Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Sept. 8 made public a birthday letter Trump allegedly wrote to Epstein more than 20 years ago, though the White House has denied its authenticity.
 
The letter was also projected onto the castle, along with pictures of Epstein's victims, news clips about the case and police reports.
 
The release of the letter has brought renewed attention to an issue that has become a political thorn in the president's side.
 
Though he has urged his supporters to move on from the topic, the appetite for details about Epstein's crimes and who else may have known about them or been involved with him has remained high.
 
Trump was friends with Epstein before becoming president, but had a falling out with the former financier years before his 2019 death in prison.
 
The birthday letter contained text of a purported dialogue between Trump and Epstein in which Trump calls him a "pal" and says, "May every day be another wonderful secret." The text sits within a crude sketch of the silhouette of a naked woman.

